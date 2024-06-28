The Dunwich Dolls Reveal Pioneer Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dunwich Dolls: Theatre Collective is a new theatrical production entity founded by Sushi Soucy, August Riley Greenwood, and January Eyler made to produce queer and diverse theater. Their pioneer production as a company, “Totaled: A Folk Rock Thriller” will be making its world premiere on August 9th and 10th at Theatre Horizon in Norristown, PA. Following that up, there will be a concert featuring August Greenwood and their writing partner Nalah Aidan Palmer featuring original work they’ve written over the years. The season will be topped off with Sushi Soucy’s highly anticipated musical “Lucifer’s Law”. More information about venue and dates for the latter two shows are TBA at a later date.

Before this initial season, the founders of The Dunwich Dolls all worked on Rockabye, An original musical by Sushi Soucy. Rockabye, a story about five queer teenage musicians tasked with saving the world from the eldridge horror Azathoth. After a successful run at Bay Street Theater in downtown Savannah, GA, the production was posted online where it has garnered over 90,000 views on youtube as well as an enthusiastic following of dedicated fans. Since then, the original cast recording for the show was released on 9/21/2023 and has been streamed over 400,000 times, with more and more new listeners everyday. The precedent this show set, gave confidence to Soucy, Greenwood, and Eyler to start this ambitious endeavor. “Our mission statement as a theater company is to give under represented professionals a space to exist at every level of the production process for a show. Audiences are hungry for stories that reflect a wider range of humanity. Rockabye was able to set a precedent for original queer stories within the musical theater canon and we hope to continue that legacy by producing more accessible theatrical productions” - January Eyler.

You can support the theater company by visiting their website or by donating to them directly on Patreon.





“Totaled: A Folk Rock Thriller” is a musical with lyrics and book by January Eyler, with music and arrangements by Neil Mclinden. Totaled explores grief, the cycle of abuse, and shows how self destructive behaviors have ripple effects through everything and everyone in your life. Paige Chambers stumbles back into her home town of Caelum Run and makes a deal with a Demon in exchange for her friends and her peace. In turn, she must kill the heir to the Redfield cult, Clay Redfield.

“An Evening with August & Nalah” is a concert featuring the works of August Riley Greenwoods and Nalah Aidan Palmer. From the beginning of their careers, to writing Two Maiden Ladies; this concert gives an overview of the expansive repertoire of these two young artists.

“Lucifer’s Law” is a new musical by Sushi Soucy about two lawyers who make a contract with Satan in exchange for success in their field. It’s a dark comedy that examines pride, temptation and justice.





