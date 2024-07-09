The Dukes Reveals New Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dukes have announced the launch of their new Autumn/Winter Season. This new season is packed with big drama titles, the best comedy, cinema, dance and more!

Audiences can expect a season with big drama pieces like Husk (2nd -3rd October) by HER Productions, Sanctuary (9th October) by Red Ladder, Perfect Pitch (16th - 19th October) written and directed by John Godber, Blithe Spirit (25th February - 1st March) and closing the season with a two-week long run of Shirley Valentine (12th - 21st March) by Bolton Octagon Theatre, starring Mina Anwar.

We will be bringing two Shakespeare inspired titles to our stages with Othello (20th - 21st September) and Alas! Poor Yorick (10th -12th October).

The Dukes open the doors once more to their newest theatre venue Moor space, as shows return with some boundary pushing, immersive and interactive titles. Bringing back KIN (10th - 13th September) directed by Sue Jenkins and written by Christine Mackie, The Dreamtime Fellrunner (26th September) written by Julie Carter and directed by local director Dan Bye, Look After Your Knees (3rd October) by Natalie Bellingham, Batty! (10th October) and 8 Hours There and Back (22nd October).

For families, we are bringing There’s a Monster in Your Show (19th October), written by McFly’s Tom Fletcher with more family shows to be announced at a later date.

Our dance programme this season will feature two highly skilled physical pieces: Sealskin (28th September) by Tmesis Theatre, which explores ideas of belonging, otherness and home and Mariposa (8th October), a queer tragedy inspired by Puccini’s Madame Butterfly by DeNada Dance.

Some of the UK’s biggest comedians will head to the Dukes, bringing some big laughs with Carl Hutchinson (13th September), Nish Kumar (21st September), Sarah Keyworth (29th September), Tez Illyas (5th October), Mark Simmons (10th October), Sophie Duker (31st January) and more to be announced.

Not only are the Dukes hosting a range of theatre events, they are also bringing the best in Cinema. The Outrun, Starve Acre and Wicked are a few of the unmissable films coming to the Dukes Cinema this Autumn as well as the ever popular National Theatre Live with Edward Scissorhands and Royal Opera and Ballet titles like The Marriage of Figaro, Alice’s Adventures of Wonderland, Cinderella and The Nutcracker come to the Dukes’ big screen. To find all cinema listings visit: https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/cinema

To find out more about the Autumn/Winter Season, the Dukes will be hosting a free Season Launch event on the 5th September where they will be joined by some of the artists bringing their shows for exclusive Q&A's, talks and trailers and with prize draws.

Comments