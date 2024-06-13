The Corn Exchange Newbury Announces Diverse Lineup for Autumn Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This autumn, Corn Exchange Newbury and 101 Outdoor Arts will bring a wide selection of work to audiences in West Berkshire with acts including national treasure Su Pollard, Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard, Olivier award-nominated family entertainment, puppetry, musicals, live bands and much more.

An impressive array of comedians will be making Newbury audiences laugh their socks off this autumn. Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard will bring wicked behaviour, live music and an insight into celebrity life with Straight Expectations (4th September). Celebrating 50 years of her remarkable career, Su Pollard will share anecdotes from her life and time on stage in Still Fully Charged (17th September) while in Dissolve (20th September), Paul Foot works through the stresses of everyday life and tells us how he discovered the secret of life in his new comedy show. For conspiracy theory lovers, Dom Joly dives into the world’s whackiest conspiracy theories in The Conspiracy Tour (8th October); and he’s joined by conspiracy theorist, Dr Julian Northcote to present the opposing side. With 40 years of performing under his belt, Joe Pasquale presents his new show The New Normal, 40 years of Cack… Continued (17th October), followed by Live At The Apollo’s Fin Taylor, delivering a hilarious hour of stand-up comedy in Ask Your Mother (23rd October). And last but not least, with physical comedy and gripping storytelling, Carl Hutchinson: Today Years Old (31st October) will have you belly laughing from start to finish.

Fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe, award-winning musical comedy revue I Wish My Life Were Like a Musical (29th August) covers the highs and lows of navigating the theatre industry, while all 144 episodes of hit TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer are brought to life in Buffy Revamped (10th September), told through one person who knows it inside out. Prepare to be amazed as magician Richard Jones showcases a night of wonder you won’t forget in Soldier of Illusion (19th September). With autobiography, musicals and political drama, the Corn Exchange’s theatre programme offers an incredible variety of shows this autumn. Also, from the Edinburgh Fringe is award-winning Black is the Color of My Voice (9th October) which is inspired by the life of Nina Simone and her career as a singer and civil rights activist and the chilling world of ghost stories is brought to life with puppetry and a spooky soundtrack in Casting the Runes (29th October). A one-man drama, Windrush Secret (16th October) follows the lives of three very different young men in 2018, November brings Murder for Two (12th – 13th November), an anarchic musical murder mystery comedy with non-stop piano playing from the team at Chipping Norton Theatre.

Fun for all the family is promised this autumn. Olivier-Award nominated The Tiger Who Came to Tea (25th – 27th October), based on the book by Judith Kerr and directed by David Wood, allows families of all ages to join the tea-loving tiger in this magnificent stage adaptation. Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show (2nd November) ensures science can be exciting for children and adults alike with expanding elephant toothpaste and howling jelly babies!

More dance comes to the stage with Crown Ballet’s The Nutcracker (22nd September), an enchanting production full of glitter and magic for all the family while Ballet Cymru & Wales Childrens Laureate Alex Wharton’s show Daydreams and Jellybeans (3rd November) is a dazzling dance production showcasing his earliest collection of children’s poems. Next up is a new generation of British South Asian dancers that bring together exquisite movements, powerful rhythm and striking ensemble work in Pathways (6th November).

Get ready to be tapping your feet with all the amazing music on offer. Manchester band Herman’s Hermits (5th September) will be bringing their 23 hit singles to Newbury, while classic rock anthems will fill the Corn Exchange as Rock For Heroes (12th September) take centre stage this autumn. An Evening of Classic Reggae: Paying Tribute (13th September) brings us the legends of Reggae such as Sir John Holt and Dennis Brown, then travel back in time to the naughty 90s with The Ultimate Boyband Party Show (14th September) and dance to the greatest tracks from hit boybands. In Rachel Tucker: You’re Already Home (15th September), Rachel sings a selection of songs from productions she has starred in, including Wicked and We Will Rock You. The Magic of the Bee Gees (27th September) takes audiences through the dance music of the 60s, 70s and 80s while Story of Soul (28th September) takes us on a journey through the power of soul music with songs from Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner.

Musicals the Ultimate Live Band Sing-Along (10th October) is an interactive musical theatre evening, featuring songs from Hamilton and Mamma Mia! The longest running celebration of Johnny Cash comes to Newbury with the Johnny Cash Roadshow (11th October), followed by Chaka - The Music of Chaka Khan (12th October), a celebration of the musical icon and Grammy award winner. Another musical legend is celebrated in The Rocket Man (19th October), exploring Elton John’s career.

And that’s not all! Sir Geoff Hurst MBE comes to the stage in Last Man Standing (15th October), offering the opportunity to hear from the only living player of the football squad that won the World Cup in 1966.

It's that time of year again (oh no it isn’t) as the Corn Exchange’s pantomime takes to the stage; Dick Whittington (29th November – 5th January) embarks on an adventure from Newburyshire to London, accompanied by his furry friend in a bid to find gold!

To celebrate 10 years of 101 Outdoor Arts in Newbury, Ablaze (13th- 15th September) will light up the Kennet and Avon Canal with spectacular fire sculptures and live music. Promenade along the fiery canal in a celebration of art, community and a decade of outdoor excellence with 101 and Corn Exchange Newbury. Mesmerising fire sculptures will transform the space, igniting the path forward for the next ten years! There are also Lantern Making Workshops (25th – 26th November and 2nd – 3rd December) and Lantern Making for the Brave (2nd – 3rd December) to go alongside the annual Festival of Light (15th December) procession. Make sure you’re at the Corn Exchange Newbury this autumn.

Jessica Jhundoo-Evans, Director of Corn Exchange Newbury & 101 Outdoor Arts, comments ‘We are thrilled to announce a brand-new season of fantastic shows, workshops and events coming to the Corn Exchange Newbury in the Autumn! Whether for a night out with friends or some quieter inspiration and provocation, we have a plentiful buffet of options and I find Autumn is always a perfect time to get out and have your fill of arts and culture. I am really excited by the variety the team have managed to pull together for this season and delighted to round off the year, for kids big and small, with this year’s pantomime, Dick Whittington! I’d encourage everyone to take a look and be enticed to come and see something different for 2024’.

