The Cause Has Found A New Space To Dance For New Year's Eve Event

Set in a secret North London warehouse, The Cause will have its first dance on NYE with a huge unannounced line-up spread across both the new space and it's current home.

After raising over £50,000 for charity and creating a solid new clubbing community within its North London walls, The Cause continues to evolve with a potential new home being tested for the first time this New Year's Eve. The raw, industrial warehouse space is full of character, features plenty of natural light, a layout that founders hope to split into three rooms and a decent-sized outdoor space, all well away from any residents. The new site still has plenty of red tape to get through to become the next chapter. As such, nothing is set in stone but the new warehouse will host up to 750 people for NYE with multiple shuttle buses running to and from The Cause in Tottenham to the new space, only a 4-minute ride away to an undisclosed location.

Tickets for the NYE double venue party can be purchased HERE

The lineup will remain a secret, but ticket holders can expect all strands of dance music over six rooms and two venues. Gerd Janson, Jamie xx, Shanti Celeste, Saoirse, Call Super, Daniel Avery, Cinthie, Jane Fitz, DJ Deeon, Jensen Interceptor, Voigtmann and Rossko have all played either unannounced (or announced a day or so before) in the last year alone, so expect some heavyweight selectors.

Stuart Glen co-founder of The Cause says "Since we opened, we were always hunting for our next site. For a variety of reasons, quite simply none of them have been perfect. However we knew when we stepped inside here, that we could re-create the magic we're known for IF we can win over the powers that be.

We have a lot of battles, and quite simply, if we don't win these, our dreams here will never evolve. As such we've seized the opportunity and are extending our last dance in our current space into the first dance of what may or may not be our new home. This will be a triple celebration for the club as we also welcome a new decade with a monstrously big NYE show."

The site was found by one of the clubs regulars, a 55 year old Romanian man named 'Nikolai' who works in a chocolate factory opposite the new space. Nikolai first discovered The Cause in June 2018 and has been captivated by the energy there, returning week in, week out and becoming infamous for his energetic dancing.

Those who purchase tickets to The Cause's NYE event will be able to party in both venues throughout the day and night. As always, new openings are always in high demand so early purchase is advised if you want to see the new spot in its raw state.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You

NYE will see the club go back to its roots, for what is essentially an authentic, raw, underground warehouse party. The Cause was born from the DNA of The London Loft Party, a nomadic under the radar, invite-only gathering that took over rare and unused spaces, bringing custom-built sound-systems, killer production and it's infamous drag queens.