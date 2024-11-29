Tam Ryan and Ian Adams Reunite to Write and Star in SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced an all-new production of SLEEPING BEAUTY as the title of the 2025-26 pantomime. Tam Ryan and Ian Adams will reunite to once again write and star in the annual festive show, which will be produced by the Grand Theatre. SLEEPING BEAUTY will run from Saturday 29 November 2025 – Sunday 4 January 2026.

Tickets for SLEEPING BEAUTY go on sale to Friends of the Grand and members from 10am on Monday 2 December 2024 with public sales opening at 10am on Friday 6 December online.

Once upon a time, in a kingdom not too far from our own, the wicked fairy Carabosse placed a curse on the Princess Aurora that before the stroke of midnight on her 21st birthday, she would prick her finger on a spinning wheel and sleep for all eternity! With a magical cast of characters and the festive spirit only the Wolverhampton pantomime can bring, join us on a journey to break the curse in an all-new spellbinding pantomime adventure!

