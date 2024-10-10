Talawa Theatre Company Launches HOME SONG UK Tour This February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In an exciting co-production with the Unicorn Theatre, Talawa Theatre Company will venture into Early Years work with a new and accessible production Home Song, set to tour the UK in 2025.

Presenting an interactive musical adventure that takes you across continents, Home Song is created by theatre-maker and composer Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong (Xpressions, Lyric Hammersmith; In the deep, Almeida Theatre).

In this multi-sensory show, audiences follow young Adwoa and her mum as they embark on a journey to find the true meaning of home, from the bustling streets of Kumasi to the vibrant heart of London. Featuring beautiful puppetry, interactive soundscapes, and dynamic a cappella singing throughout, Home Song creates a vivid and soothing musical experience for adults and babies alike. With lively upbeat percussion and shared teachings of new rhythms, the production will also have sensory games and activities incorporated into the show, with a free playtime in the space at the end.

Home Song has been created through research and development sessions with families, led by the Unicorn's Creative Hub and Talawa Theatre Company's Community Engagement team. Reflective of Talawa's commitment to building and nurturing Early Years audiences, and providing opportunities for local and national families, this new production presents an accessible and stimulating show that encourages engagement and growth.

In this new partnership between the UK's leading Black British theatre company and talented theatre-maker Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, Home Song will celebrate the connectivity of music and culture - an integral part of Berkeley-Agyepong's work. Incorporating children's songs from Ghana and the Caribbean, audiences will experience new storytelling and be taken on a journey from one home to another through music and song. Actors will also invite audiences to sing with them whilst babies are free to explore an interactive musical playground that maps the journey from Ghana to the UK.

Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong comments, Home Song was inspired by the journey taken by my Grandma and Auntie in 1964, a story of migration shared by families across the UK. It's been joyous to invite local families and nursery groups to share in our creation of the piece and so I'm most looking forward to the moments in the show where families are invited to sing together as well as welcoming babies to their first experience of theatre - a musical playground where they're free to explore and play!

Talawa's work with Early Years is supported by Paul Hamlyn Foundation and Arts Council England, with support from Daffodils Day Nursery, Crosfield Nursery School Thornton Heath, and Selhurst Children's Centre, as well as all the families who took part in parent baby groups facilitated by Talawa Theatre Company.

