TV and West End Stars Unite for Ukraine Fundraiser for UNICEF

Ex Loose Women presenter Andrea Mclean and Olympic gold medalist Robin Cousins MBE will be joined by X Factor winner Dalton Harris and West End stars to raise money for the UNICEF emergency fund that will go directly to their ground operations in Ukraine. The concert will also be live streamed over stream.theatre.

Also performing will be brothers and professional dancers AJ & Curtis Pritchard, Ellie Fergusson (winner of The Greatest Dancer), Chloe Hewitt (Strictly Come Dancing) and Abbie Quinnen. They will be joined by Giovanni Spano (X Factor, Bat Out of Hell, Cinderella), Sally Ann Triplett (Anything Goes, Guys and Dolls, Mamma Mia); Olivier-nominated Kelly Price (What's New Pussycat?; A Little Night Music), Olivier-nominated James Gillan (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Starlight Express), Ray Shell (Starlight Express, The Lion King), Lydia Lucy (The Voice) and Andrew Derbyshire (Britain's Got Talent, Joseph & The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat). The concert will be directed by Michael Strassen (Passion, Godspell 50th). The show will also showcase local talent from Eastbourne schools.

As the conflict continues to escalate in Ukraine, millions of children and their families are in danger. With explosions in major cities across the country and thousands of families being forced to flee their homes, UNICEF is calling for an immediate ceasefire. UNICEF are determined to remain in Ukraine to reach the most vulnerable children and families. They are:

helping to provide families with access to clean water and healthy food.

delivering lifesaving supplies to support families who have been forced to flee and are working closely with local health facilities to ensure they have the vital supplies needed.

helping to make sure that child protection services continue.

working with their partners and the UNHCR to assess the refugee situation across neighbouring countries.

delivering Blue Dot safe spaces in neighbouring countries with their partners, which will provide care and support, information to families seeking refuge, psychosocial support, water and sanitation supplies, safe spaces for mothers and children, protection for unaccompanied and separated children and more.

Producers Thomas Hopkins, Michael Quinn and Guy Chapman have teamed up with local actor Natalie Roberts and The Royal Hippodrome in Eastbourne to produce this one-off event raising vital funds. Everyone involved has waived their fees to lend support and make this fundraising endeavour a reality.

The sponsors for this event are Port Hotel Eastbourne, The Landsdown Hotel, The Langham Hotel and Cadence Catering Company.

Tickets are £10, and audiences will be able to make additional donations should they wish.