Cast and Creative Team Set For FUN AT THE BEACH ROMP-BOMP-A-LOMP!!

The full cast and creative team have been announced for the world première of Brandon Lambert and Martin Landry’s Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!!

The brand-new musical sees Mark Bell direct Bradley Adams (Ensemble), Tom Babbage (Joe), Ellie Clayton (Mary Joe), Damien James (Dickie), Janice Landry (Chastity), Dixie Newman(Ensemble), Katie Oxman (Chickie) and Jack Whittle (Dude). Writer Martin Landry completes the cast as the Announcer, with Composer and Lyricist Brandon Lambert taking the helm as Musical Director.

The creative team is completed by Emily Bestow (set and costume design) Andy Graham (sound design) Francesca Jaynes (choreography) and Adam King (lighting design). The production opens on 29 and 30 May at Southwark Playhouse Borough, with previews from 24 May, and runs until 22 June.

Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong) directs a trip to the beach you’ll never forget in a world premiere musical by Brandon Lambert and Martin Landry: Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!!.



It’s a hot, sunny day at the beach and everyone is gearing up for a competition that will change (or end) their lives forever: the legendary Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!!



Everyone wants to be King or Queen of the Beach, but who will get the crown? And will they all fall in love and live happily ever after? As the competition progresses through an increasingly deadly series of beach events, the biggest question of all is: can this show find yet another excuse to crowbar in a song?! YES!



Set to energetic parodies of iconic retro hits, Grease meets Squid Game in this brand new (sort-of) romp (bomp-a-lomp) of non-stop laughs, slapstick horror and explosive fun.

Welcome to the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!!

Biographies

Bradley Adams plays Male Ensemble. His theatre credits include Something Rotten (The English Theatre, Frankfurt), Witness for the Prosecutions (London Country Hall),Postman and the Poet (The Other Palace), Disney’s Newsies (Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre), Little Red Riding Hood and Treasure Island (international tour).

Tom Babbage plays Joe. His theatre credits include The Fair Maid of the West, Boundless as the Sea, Miss Littlewood (RSC), The Motive and the Cue (Noël Coward Theatre, National Theatre), Cluedo, The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong (UK tours), The Wizard of Oz and Around the World in 80 Days (Brewhouse Taunton); and for film his credits include Memories: Brothers - A Lasting Legacy, Beauty, Spaceboy, Brief Intermission and Easy Ride.

Ellie Clayton plays Mary Joe. Her theatre credits include Scroogelicious (Theatre Peckham) and Magic Mike Live (Hippodrome). For television, her credits include CBBC’s So Awkward as series regular Claire; and for film, Still So Awkward Kids Camp.

Damien James plays Dickie. His theatre credits include Luna Loves Library Day The Musical, The Play That Goes Wrong (UK tours), The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button(Southwark Playhouse Elephant), Ordinary People (Hazlitt Theatre), Camelot, Othello (The Watermill Theatre), Cinderella (Lyric Hammersmith), The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto Red Riding Hood (Liverpool Everyman) and Romeo and Juliet (Stockwell Playhouse).

Janice Landry plays Chastity. Her theatre credits include Frozen (international concert tour), Love and Yogurt (NY Theatre Barn), Dear Edwina (Daryl Roth Theater), Broadway Playhouse (Kaufman Center), Give My Regards to Broadway, The Irish… and How They Got That Way (Bucks County Center) and Woody Guthrie's American Song (Saint Michael's Playhouse).

Dixie Newman plays Female Ensemble. Her theatre credits include Anthea, Robert & Jane, Five Children and It (Egg Theatre, Bath), Right to Write (Southwark Playhouse),Women Rule Broadway (Vaults Festival) and A Christmas Carol (The Beacon); and for television, Bridgerton.

Katie Oxman plays Chickie. Her theatre credits include I Love My Family, But... (SoHo Playhouse) and A Grand Night for Singing (Pittsburgh CLO). She has also performed across the US at Prime Stage Theatre, Mountain Playhouse and the Candid Camera Live tour.

Jack Whittle plays Dude. His theatre credits include TONY! The Tony Blair Rock Opera, Posh, (UK tours), The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre) and The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre); and for film, Gold.

Brandon Lambert is an NYC-based songwriter. Last year his musical I Love My Family, But… ran at the SoHo Playhouse. Upcoming projects include a bio-musical about Jane Goodall, and whatever insanity Martin Landry thinks of next.

Martin Landry is an NYC-based writer, actor, and musician; and plays the role of the Announcer. As a writer, his work has been produced in twelve countries, and his comedic solo show, Screlton McNodes… Live on Broadway! is available wherever you listen to music. As an actor, he’s appeared Off-Broadway, regionally, and on national tours, as well as a brief TV appearance on Only Murders In The Building. As a musician, he’s conducted Off-Broadway and regionally, and accompanied numerous Broadway stars.

Mark Bell is best known for West End, Broadway and worldwide Olivier Award-winning hit The Play That Goes Wrong. He also directed the Olivier-nominated The Comedy About a Bank Robbery which ran for four years in the West End and toured the UK, and the first Cluedo stage play. His production of Cluedo 2 is currently touring the UK. Other recent theatre includes Waiting For Godot (West End), The Tenants (NYC Springfest), Alice in Sunderland (NT New Works), Windfall (Southwark Playhouse Borough), as well as productions of Crave, The Snowfall, Electra, Agamemnon, Comedians, Breathing Corpses, The Master and Margarita and The Revenger’s Tragedy. Mark was previously co-artistic director of Liquid Theatre and taught at LAMDA for over 10 years, as well as Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, Mountview, East 15, Carnegie Mellon University and Cours Florent. Bell has directed shows in the UK, Italy, USA, Mexico and Hungary and has two further musicals in development.