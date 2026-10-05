THE SNOWMAN, EBONY SCROOGE, and MATTHEW BOURNE'S CINDERELLA to Open at Sadler's Wells This Winter
The venues will also stream dance films and recordings on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage platform.
With Christmas fast approaching, Sadler's Wells has announced its lineup of winter performances, including The Snowman, Ebony Scrooge, and Matthew Bourne's Cinderella.
At the Peacock Theatre, Sadler's Wells' home on the West End, Birmingham Rep's production of the beloved Christmas classic, The Snowman, is having a makeover - with a brand-new staging including costume design from Olivier Award-winner Tahra Zafar (Paddington the Musical). The show, directed and choreographed by Will Tuckett, will delight audiences from Saturday 21 November 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027.
At Sadler's Wells East in Stratford, Ebony Scrooge, the acclaimed adaptation of Charles Dickens' famous novel A Christmas Carol which blends hip hop, comedy and physical theatre, returns from Tuesday 24 November 2026 – Sunday 3 January 2027. This time, the show's creator Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe will take on the titular role in her first dance role in 10 years.
At Sadler's Wells Theatre in Angel, New Adventures is delighted to bring back Matthew Bourne's Cinderella as part of an extensive 2026-2027 UK tour in celebration of its 30th anniversary - running from Tuesday 1 December 2026 – Sunday 17 January 2027.
Sadler's Wells' streaming platform Digital Stage will also be publishing an array of wintery dance films from the inaugural Dance Digital film festival to the website from November, bringing the magic of dance straight into living rooms around the world. A recording of the 2025 production of Ebony Scrooge is also currently available to stream free on demand exclusively for schools and home educators around the world on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage platform until 31 January 2027.
Audiences can also gift their loved ones a Sadler's Wells annual membership, which grants recipients 20% off tickets to productions across the year as well as access to priority booking and other perks including exclusive member events. Terms and conditions apply.
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