THE SNOWMAN, EBONY SCROOGE, and MATTHEW BOURNE'S CINDERELLA to Open at Sadler's Wells This Winter

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

With Christmas fast approaching, Sadler's Wells has announced its lineup of winter performances, including The Snowman, Ebony Scrooge, and Matthew Bourne's Cinderella.

At the Peacock Theatre, Sadler's Wells' home on the West End, Birmingham Rep's production of the beloved Christmas classic, The Snowman, is having a makeover - with a brand-new staging including costume design from Olivier Award-winner Tahra Zafar (Paddington the Musical). The show, directed and choreographed by Will Tuckett, will delight audiences from Saturday 21 November 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027.

At Sadler's Wells East in Stratford, Ebony Scrooge, the acclaimed adaptation of Charles Dickens' famous novel A Christmas Carol which blends hip hop, comedy and physical theatre, returns from Tuesday 24 November 2026 – Sunday 3 January 2027. This time, the show's creator Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe will take on the titular role in her first dance role in 10 years.

At Sadler's Wells Theatre in Angel, New Adventures is delighted to bring back Matthew Bourne's Cinderella as part of an extensive 2026-2027 UK tour in celebration of its 30th anniversary - running from Tuesday 1 December 2026 – Sunday 17 January 2027.

Sadler's Wells' streaming platform Digital Stage will also be publishing an array of wintery dance films from the inaugural Dance Digital film festival to the website from November, bringing the magic of dance straight into living rooms around the world. A recording of the 2025 production of Ebony Scrooge is also currently available to stream free on demand exclusively for schools and home educators around the world on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage platform until 31 January 2027.

Audiences can also gift their loved ones a Sadler's Wells annual membership, which grants recipients 20% off tickets to productions across the year as well as access to priority booking and other perks including exclusive member events. Terms and conditions apply.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 18 Hrs 27 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming