THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Returns On Tour In 2021

The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning box office hit, is back for its fourth UK Tour in the new year. Playing to socially distanced audiences, the touring production opens with a five-week Christmas season at Theatre Royal Bath from 17 December to 16 January, before heading out on tour from 18 January, visiting Eastbourne, Canterbury, Southampton, Coventry, Cheltenham and Salford with further venues still to be announced.

This touring production uniquely reunites previous cast members from the show, with a seasoned line-up presenting: Tom Babbage as Max, Jason Callender as Jonathan, Matthew Howell as Robert, Edward Howells as Dennis, Laura Kirman as Annie, Gabriel Paul as Trevor, James Watterson as Chris and Laura White as Sandra; with understudies Seán Carey, April Hughes, Beth Lilly and Jack Michael Stacey.

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong is now booking into its seventh year in the West End and continues to delight audiences around the world. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.

The play features the (fictional) Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society who are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong ... does! As the accident prone thesps battle against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue!

Mischief's other West End successes include Peter Pan Goes Wrong, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Magic Goes Wrong; and last year saw a brand new six-part TV series for BBC One: The Goes Wrong Show, written and performed by the original founding Mischief Theatre members. A second series is currently in the making, with a Christmas Special set to premiere on BBC One on 22 December at 7pm entitled The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. The tour is directed by Sean Turner, originally directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andy Johnson. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

Tour Dates

BATH

Theatre Royal, Bath

Sawclose Bath, BA1 1ET

Thu 17 Dec - Sat 16 Jan

Tue - Sat 7.30pm (exc 24 & 31 Dec), Sundays 6pm, Matinees 2pm Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun

No performances Christmas Day or New Year's Eve

BOX OFFICE 01225 448844

EASTBOURNE

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

Carlisle Rd, Eastbourne BN21 4JR

Mon 18 - Sat 23 Jan

Mon - Sat 7.30pm; Thu & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 01323 412 000

CANTERBURY

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

The Friars, Canterbury Kent CT1 2AS

Tue 26 - Sun 31 Jan

Tue - Sat 7.30pm; Thu, Sat & Sun 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 01227 787787

SOUTHAMPTON

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Empire Lane, Southampton, SO15 1AP

Tue 2 - Sun 7 Feb

Tue - Sat 7.30pm; Thu, Sat & Sun 2pm

BOX OFFICE 02380 711811

COVENTRY

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

Belgrade Square, Coventry, CV1 1GS

Tue 9 - Sun 21 Feb

Tue - Sat 7pm; Thu, Sat Sun 2pm

BOX OFFICE 024 7655 3055

CHELTENHAM

Everyman Theatre

Regent Street, Cheltenham GL50 1HQ

Tue 23 Feb - Sun 7 Mar

Tue - Sat 7.30pm; Thu, Sat, Sun 2pm

BOX OFFICE 01242 572 573