THE MAD ONES Will Play Limited Run at Birmingham Old Joint Stock Theatre

The show will run from Wednesday 10 - Saturday 20 April 2024.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre Photo 4 Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre

THE MAD ONES Will Play Limited Run at Birmingham Old Joint Stock Theatre

The Drama Desk nominated Outstanding Musical, The Mad Ones will play a limited run at The Old Joint Stock Theatre in 2024.

The instant YouTube viral musical tells the tale of Samantha Brown who, after losing her best friend Kelly in a car wreck, Sam loses not only her best friend but also the part of herself that was learning to be brave. Now, Sam has to make a decision: Will she follow her mother's dreams for her, or will she summon the courage to drive away from her friends and family into a future she can't imagine?

Featuring music by Bree Lowdermilk, and book and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, this touching and hilarious musical will have audience members shouting at each other to “Run Away with Me!”

The Mad Ones, formerly known as The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown, opened off-Broadway (Prospect Theater Company at 59E59) on November 17, 2017.

Even before the show began to be licensed in December 2019, The Mad Ones sold 15,000+ individual pieces of digital sheet music, amassed millions of YouTube views and inspired thousands of fan videos.

The show is helmed by director Adam Lacey, and Producer James Edge, with musical direction by Callum Thompson, and artwork by Tom Mann - Ghostlight Studios.

Producer and theatre manager James Edge added: We are thrilled to be bringing this touching and heartfelt show to the Old Joint Stock. The score is to die for and I have no doubt it will have audience members playing the sound track on repeat afterwards. This will be the first of three in-house productions in 2024 and The Mad Ones is the perfect show to get the year started in our venue.

This is an Old Joint Stock Theatre production, presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Limited.

The Mad Ones will run at the Old Joint Stock Theatre from Wednesday 10 - Saturday 20 April 2024.

Image credit: Tom Mann - Ghostlight Studios




Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Nottingham Playhouse Reveals 2024 Panto Photo
Nottingham Playhouse Reveals 2024 Panto

Ahead of tonight's opening of the magical Cinderella, Nottingham Playhouse has announced that next year's pantomime will reach new heights with a giant of a show - Jack and the Beanstalk.

2
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Newbury Corn Exchange Photo
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Newbury Corn Exchange

Newbury's pantomime is an all-singing, all-dancing show that will keep viewers of all ages smiling and laughing throughout

3
Troye Sivan Announces European Tour Dates Photo
Troye Sivan Announces European Tour Dates

The 17-date run will kick off in Portugal on 29th May 2024 at Lisbon's Coliseu dos Recreios, continuing with shows and festivals in Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Scotland, Ireland before wrapping in the UK at the iconic OVO Arena Wembley and Birmingham's Utilita Arena.

4
Worldwide Search For Comedian Ray Bradshaws Doppelganger Launches Photo
Worldwide Search For Comedian Ray Bradshaw's Doppelganger Launches

Critically acclaimed comedian, Ray Bradshaw launched his worldwide search for his doppelganger at Westfield, White City in London. Ray took over a giant billboard to search for people who look like him after constantly being compared to other bald ginger men.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Photos: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW in the West EndPhotos: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW in the West End
THE MAD ONES Will Play Limited Run at Birmingham Old Joint Stock TheatreTHE MAD ONES Will Play Limited Run at Birmingham Old Joint Stock Theatre
Show Of The Month: Save Up to 46% on THE KING AND I at the Dominion TheatreShow Of The Month: Save Up to 46% on THE KING AND I at the Dominion Theatre
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Leads Our Top Ten Shows for DecemberSTRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Leads Our Top Ten Shows for December

Next On Stage

View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Christmas Agogo! in UK Regional Christmas Agogo!
Electric Theatre (12/15-12/15)
The House of Uhygge - Crazy Christmas 2023 in UK Regional The House of Uhygge - Crazy Christmas 2023
Glassalen, Tivoli (11/10-12/30)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Kings Arms Theatre (2/02-2/02)
The 39 Steps in UK Regional The 39 Steps
Richmond Theatre (4/02-4/06)
The Circle in UK Regional The Circle
Richmond Theatre (2/20-2/24)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You