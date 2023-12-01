THE MAD ONES Will Play Limited Run at Birmingham Old Joint Stock Theatre

The Drama Desk nominated Outstanding Musical, The Mad Ones will play a limited run at The Old Joint Stock Theatre in 2024.

The instant YouTube viral musical tells the tale of Samantha Brown who, after losing her best friend Kelly in a car wreck, Sam loses not only her best friend but also the part of herself that was learning to be brave. Now, Sam has to make a decision: Will she follow her mother's dreams for her, or will she summon the courage to drive away from her friends and family into a future she can't imagine?

Featuring music by Bree Lowdermilk, and book and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, this touching and hilarious musical will have audience members shouting at each other to “Run Away with Me!”

The Mad Ones, formerly known as The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown, opened off-Broadway (Prospect Theater Company at 59E59) on November 17, 2017.

Even before the show began to be licensed in December 2019, The Mad Ones sold 15,000+ individual pieces of digital sheet music, amassed millions of YouTube views and inspired thousands of fan videos.

The show is helmed by director Adam Lacey, and Producer James Edge, with musical direction by Callum Thompson, and artwork by Tom Mann - Ghostlight Studios.

Producer and theatre manager James Edge added: We are thrilled to be bringing this touching and heartfelt show to the Old Joint Stock. The score is to die for and I have no doubt it will have audience members playing the sound track on repeat afterwards. This will be the first of three in-house productions in 2024 and The Mad Ones is the perfect show to get the year started in our venue.

This is an Old Joint Stock Theatre production, presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Limited.

The Mad Ones will run at the Old Joint Stock Theatre from Wednesday 10 - Saturday 20 April 2024.

Image credit: Tom Mann - Ghostlight Studios