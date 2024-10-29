THE CRUMPLE ZONE Moves to Waterloo East Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LAMBCO Productions has announced that The Crumple Zone by Buddy Thomas, directed by Helen Bang will switch from the Stage Door Theatre in Drury Lane to Waterloo East Theatre, Brad St, London SE1 8TN.



The production will now run from Tuesday 26th November to Sunday 22nd December.





Producer Richard Lambert said: “We are delighted to move the production to Waterloo East Theatre with more performances and an increased seating capacity.”



The cast features Jonny Davidson, Sinéad Donnelly, Nicholas Gauci, James Grimm and James Mackay.



This hilarious Off-Broadway hit, set in a run-down apartment on Staten Island, centres on three

roommates coming to a crisis during one frantic Christmas weekend. Terry, an out-of-work actor who can’t keep a job or get a date, spends his days swilling cheap vodka and playing referee to a messy love triangle. Extremely funny and deeply moving, The Crumple Zone is about staying together, breaking apart, and the things we lose along the way.

Jonny Davidson’s roles include Scrooge in A Christmas Carol and the title role in Agamemnon.



Sinéad Donnelly was Hortensia in the international tour of Matilda the Musical. She choreographed Go! The Musical (A New Musical) at the Camden Fringe Festival.



Nicholas Gauci was in Phaedra (National Theatre) and played Kamal in The Mother of Kamal at the Camden Fringe Festival.



James Grimm played Harry Houdini in The Vanishing Elephant (New Victory Theater, New York and Grand Opera House, Belfast).



James Mackay’s roles include Albert in the musical Fit For a King and Ollie in Bones.



Full creative team to be announced.



Produced by LAMBCO Productions.

