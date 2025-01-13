THE CROFT Will Embark on Tour Starring Liza Goddard and Caroline Harker

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Original Theatre in association with Wiltshire Creative will present Ali Milles’ thriller The Croft on tour, opening at Salisbury Playhouse on 9 May 2025.

Directed by Philip Franks (Murder in the Dark, Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d), the production will star Liza Goddard (Noises Off, Doctor Who, Bergerac) and Caroline Harker (A Touch of Frost, Steel Magnolias). Further cast and creatives are to be announced.

Guaranteed to set pulses racing, The Croft is based on a true story set in the remote Scottish Highlands. Two women arrive at a former crofters hut in the deserted village of Coille Gillie. Suddenly, the weekend getaway takes an unexpected turn. Cut off from the modern world, Laura and Suzanne find themselves drawn into the dark history of the Croft and the lives that passed before them.

In this bold and haunting play, the present interweaves with the past as ancient tales surface and the terrifying truth lurking in the Croft is revealed.

The 2025 tour will play Salisbury Playhouse (9-17 May), Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (20-24 May), Malvern Theatres (27-31 May), Churchill Theatre Bromley (3-7 June), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (17-21 June), Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (25-28 June) and Liverpool Playhouse (1-5 July).

In 2020, Original Theatre released a filmed version of The Croft on its digital theatre platform Original Online, after a previous critically acclaimed tour was halted halfway through, due to the Covid lockdown.

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre, said: “I am thrilled that we are finally able to revive Ali Milles' superb new thriller which was last seen on the eve of the Covid Lockdown in 2020. Ali's play is a tender evocation of place, family and the ties that bind us to each other - often in ways we don't always understand. The reaction to the play in its curtailed first production was so exciting - I can't wait to return to the Applecross peninsula and to the magical and at turns terrifying Croft in Coille Gillie.”

For further tour details, visit https://originaltheatre.com/productions/the-croft.

Tour Dates

9 - 17 May Salisbury Playhouse

https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk/events/the-croft

20 - 24 May Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/the-croft/

27 - 31 May Malvern Theatres

https://malvern-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/the-croft/

3 - 7 June Churchill Theatre Bromley

https://trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley/en-GB/event/play/the-croft-tickets

17 - 21 June Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/croft

25 - 28 June Festival Theatre, Edinburgh - on sale soon

1 - 5 July Liverpool Playhouse - on sale soon

