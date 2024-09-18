THE BOY WITH WINGS and More Set For Polka Theatre In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Polka Theatre has announced new shows coming to Polka in 2025. Polka's major summer show in 2025 will be the world premiere of The Boy With Wings, a co-production with Birmingham Rep, based on the best-selling Macmillan children's book by Sir Lenny Henry, and adapted by writer Arvind Ethan David and directed by the Bush Theatre's Associate Artistic Director, Daniel Bailey. The production is recommended for 7 – 12 years and runs in the Main Theatre from Saturday 21 June – Saturday 16 August, before transferring to Birmingham Rep from Thursday 21 - Saturday 30 August.

Wings? Check.

A super-cool, super-secret past? Check.

An impossible mission to save the entire galaxy. Check.

When Tunde sprouts wings and learns that his father is a ferocious alien warrior, he's all that stands between the galaxy and total destruction - suddenly homework and school aren't all he has to contend with. Luckily, his rag-tag group of pals have got his back, and with his new powers, Tunde is ready to fly in the face of danger - this is his destiny. No pressure then. . .

Lenny Henry said, “Wow! I am absolutely chuffed to little meatballs to have my first ever children's book The Boy With Wings adapted by Polka Theatre and Birmingham Rep. What an honour! It's going to be a brilliant show with diverse talent on and offstage. I can't wait to see the magic of Arvind Ethan David's adaption and the visionary direction of Daniel Bailey brought to glorious life on these amazing stages. A boy, with wings, live on stage! IT'S GONNA BE EPIC!”

Polka's Artistic Director Helen Matravers said, “I am so delighted Polka is able to present the first ever stage adaptation of a Lenny Henry children's book. It is a rollercoaster of a wonderful adventure which will fill the Polka stage with action, music and an out-of-this-world take on Lenny's story. Sharing in Lenny's sentiments around writing the book, it is vital that all children see themselves represented on stage, and to celebrate the diversity of the world we live in. Working with Daniel Bailey, Arvind Ethan David and Birmingham Rep to bring this story to life is such an exciting collaboration, and we can't wait to share it with young audiences.”

Other shows now on sale in Polka's Adventure Theatre for 2025 include Whipped Up!, a comedy play following Dottie, an eager-to-please 50's-style diner server on their first day on the job - where the baby is the customer, and caregivers are along for the ride. Written and conceived by Jill Rogati, Watford Palace Theatre's production is recommended for ages 2 months - 2 years, featuring sensory interactive play throughout the show as the server waits on their "demanding" clientele. The show will run from Wednesday 12 to Sunday 16 February.

Returning to Polka after its run in the forthcoming 2024 Big Dreams Theatre Festival is Cardboard Adventure's Boxville, an interactive adventure where the audience can craft-a-long with the story and take home any creations at the end! Designer Sam Wilde and Director Ian Nicholson (I Want My Hat Back) use their trademark carboard puppet style to create a sustainable hands-on adventure featuring paper dragons, corrugated crabs and cardboard space robots. Recommended for ages 6-10 years old, Boxville will run from Wednesday 19 – Sunday 23 February.

Sand, the favourite plaything of many children! Nigerian company Kininso Koncepts bring Sandscape, a rhythmic, musical and wordless play - recommended for ages 2-7 years - to Polka from Friday 28 February – Sunday 2 March. Conceptualised with support by the Goethe-Institut, Sandscape immerses the audience into a playful world, exploring the texture and ever-changing view of sand; swirling and creating shapes, prints, lines, games and landscapes.

From Thursday 6 - Sunday 9 March, Polka welcomes the award-winning Chiffonnade, an emotive dance piece as colourful as life itself. Follow the dancer as they tentatively explore the big wide world, grow, blossom and eventually find their freedom. Co-produced by Teatro 4Garoupas and Carré Blanc Cie, and choreographed by Michèle Dhallu, Chiffonnade is a beautiful piece aimed at 5–10-year-olds, about growing up and discovering the world.

Helen Matravers continues, “I am over the moon to welcome International Artists bringing their work to Polka this Spring too, from all over the world with Chiffonade and Sandscape, as well as some of the best, creative and unique theatrical experiences for babies and children in Whipped Up! and Boxville. The theatres at Polka will be transformed, brought to life and filled with dance, colour and music! So take a leap with us into brilliant worlds that inspire the youngest of audiences.”

Polka Theatre is one of just a handful of dedicated children's venues in the UK. Re-opening in 2021 after a major renovation, Polka continues to present a year-round programme of shows produced by Polka and from visiting companies. Polka also offers a full programme of creative learning activities for ages 0–12, with over 21,000 children taking part in the last year. Polka enjoys flexible rehearsal and workshop spaces along with two performance spaces: the Main Theatre has a 300-seat capacity, and the Adventure Theatre can seat up to 90 depending on the show format.

Polka is a sustainably minded community hub and vital resource, open 6 days per week, 50 weeks per year at a challenging time with step-free access, free-to-access play spaces and a cosy and welcoming café and shop.

