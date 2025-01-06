THE BOX SHOW Comes to Riverside Theatres This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riverside Theatres will present The Box Show by Junkyard Beats at the Riverside Theatres from the 21st to 23rd January 2025.

Step into a world where household items become extraordinary instruments and discarded junk springs to life! The Box Show is a vibrant, music-in-education performance that captures the imagination of children and adults alike, merging drumming, dance, theatre, and comedy in an unforgettable experience for all ages.

The Box Show follows four unique characters through their day in a whimsical world crafted entirely of cardboard boxes and discarded items. Using everything from kitchen leftovers to wheelie bins, Junkyard Beats creates jaw-dropping sounds and rhythms, demonstrating how plastic bags, kitchen utensils, and even the human body can transform into powerful musical instruments.

As these musical misfits repurpose abandoned items, audiences are invited to explore themes of sustainability and creative reuse, all conveyed through a playful language of rhythm and gibberish that transcends spoken words. The Box Show promises an energising journey filled with surprising beats, infectious energy, and the message that art and music can be created from the simplest of materials.

