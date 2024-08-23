THE BOWIE SHOW To Have West End Premiere In February 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE BOWIE SHOW, a multi-visual voyage into the mind of music legend and style and cultural icon, Davie Bowie, will begin performances at the West End's Lyric Theatre in February 2025, following its UK tour.

Prepare to take a journey into the mind of the original rock’n’roll alien…from his gender-bending alter-ego Ziggy Stardust in the 1970’s, through the dark and desolate years of Berlin, the pure joy of Let’s Dance to the genius of Blackstar, this show takes you on an emotional rollercoaster that will make you laugh, sing and cry in equal measure.

With a cast of world-class musicians and dancers choreographed against dramatic landscapes and thought-provoking visuals, combing original twists with unique storytelling visions, the show pulls all the strands of David Bowie ’s fragmented life together, treating audiences of all ages to a night of breathtaking, unexpected and ‘other worldly’ performances.

At the beating heart of this sensational new show is an exceptional live band performing arguably the most sonically accurate versions of David Bowie ’s greatest records with one or two surprises mixed in for good measure. The music at the core of the show has garnered praise from illustrious Bowie alumni such as longest serving bandmate Mike Garson, iconic Bowie producer Ken Scott and the legendary Rick Wakeman who - few know - played piano on the recording of Bowie’s Life on Mars.

Exploring the fashion and musical treasure trove of a man who recorded the classic album Hunky Dory at only 23 years of age, this production respectfully curates his legacy and in so doing delivers a kick-ass rock n roll show.

Cast to be announced.

Created & Directed by Simon Gwilliam

Produced by John Dalston and Simon Gwilliam

