The tour kicks off 7th November at Wycombe Swan.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

THAT'LL BE THE DAY Will Embark on UK Tour With Christmas Show

Fresh off the back of its acclaimed autumn tour, That’ll Be The Day is ready to get its festive show on the road, taking audiences on a sleigh ride through the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll. In this brand-new Christmas edition of the beloved hit touring production, the show’s founder Trevor Payne presents a rip-roaring celebration of pop culture from the ‘50s through to the ‘80s. 

Audiences can expect a line-up of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll classics of all time, performed by an outstanding ensemble of first-class vocalists, as well as a laugh-out-loud selection of comedy’s most beloved sketches. Complete with a thrilling line up of the nation’s favourite Christmas hits, That’ll Be The Day promises the iconic show fans have come to know and love, infused with yuletide splendour that’s guaranteed to elicit holiday cheer. 

Since its first performance in 1988, That’ll Be The Day has built a long-standing reputation for delivering five-star entertainment, performing to over five million audience members and playing more than 200 performances every year. Trevor and the That’ll Be The Day team are bringing this all-new, refreshed edition of the That’ll Be The Day Christmas Show to over thirty venues round the UK.

Trevor comments, Our aim with the That’ll Be The Day Christmas show is always to lift spirits and leave our audiences firmly in the mood for the festive season. We’re excited to take this new edition of the show on the road and visit so many fantastic venues across the country - the whole team works hard to deliver the highest possible quality production and keep everything fresh for our wonderful audiences who return year after year. Christmas starts right here!   

That’ll Be The Day has also raised over £1 million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections. 

That’ll Be The Day will open in November in High Wycombe, before visiting Shrewsbury, Kings Lynn, Dartford, Dunstable, Chatham, Swindon, Llandudno, Bradford, Leamington Spa, Peterborough, Lowestoft, Bromley, Northampton, Guildford, Tunbridge Wells, Skegness, Leicester, Cheltenham, Barnstaple, Torquay, Southend, Croydon, Weymouth, Frome, Weston-super-Mare, Stoke, Retford, Eastbourne, Crawley, Southsea, Worthing, Stevenage, and Bournemouth.

Tour Dates

7th November Wycombe Swan

                                                       St Mary Street, High Wycombe, HP11 2XE
https://wycombeswan.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-wycombe-2023 

8th November               Theatre Severn

Frankwell Quay, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, SY3 8FT
https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show

9th November Corn Exchange

                                                        Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn, PE30 1JW
https://www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/theatre/whats-on/music/thatll-be-the-day/

10th November                             Orchard Theatre

Home Gardens, Dartford, DA1 1ED  https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-dartford-2023

11th November                           Grove Theatre

                                                       Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4GP
https://www.grovetheatre.co.uk/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-23-i4340

12th November Central Theatre

                                                       170 High Street, Chatham, ME4 4AS
https://www.medwayticketslive.co.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show

13th November Wyvern Theatre

                                                        Theatre Square, Swindon, SN1 1QN
https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-swindon-2023

14th November               Venue Cymru

The Promenade, Penrhyn Cres, Llandudno, LL30 1BB
https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/thatll-be-day-13

15th November St George’s Hall

Bridge Street, Bradford, BD1 1JT
https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-christmas

16th November Royal Spa Centre

Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV32 4HN
https://warwickdc.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173642684

17th November New Theatre

46 Broadway, Peterborough, PE1 1RS 

https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/event/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-2/

18th November Marina Theatre

Marina, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH
https://www.marinatheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day-nov-2023/

19th November Churchill Theatre

High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA
https://trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-tickets

20th November               Royal and Derngate

19-21 Guildhall Road, Northampton, NN1 1DP
https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-nov23/

21st November               G Live

London Road, Guildford, GU1 2AA
https://glive.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-guildford

22nd November Assembly Hall

Crescent Road, Tunbridge Wells, TN1 2LU
https://www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day.html

23rd November               Embassy Theatre

Grand Parade, Skegness, PE25 2UG https://embassytheatre.co.uk/shows/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show/

24th November               De Montfort Hall

Granville Road, Leicester, LE1 7RU
https://www.demontforthall.co.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show/

25th November Town Hall 

Imperial Square, Cheltenham, GL50 1QA https://cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day-the-christmas-show-2023/

26th November               Queen’s Theatre

100 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, EX31 1SY https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/event/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show/

27th November Princess Theatre

Torbay Road, Torquay, TQ2 5EZ https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show/princess-theatre-torquay/

29th November Cliffs Pavilion

Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea, SS0 7RA 

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-southend

30th November Fairfield Halls

Park Lane, Croydon, CR0 1JD https://www.fairfield.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-23

1st December        Weymouth Pavilion

Esplanade, Weymouth, DT4 8ED https://weymouthpavilion.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-3/

2nd December               Memorial Theatre

Christchurch Street W, Frome, BA11 1EB https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=FMTV_MPV&orgid=54955&eventid=90408#

6th December         The Playhouse

126-130 High Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1HP https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/playhouse-theatre/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-908404

7th December               Victoria Hall

Bagnall Street, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, ST1 3AD https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show/victoria-hall/

8th December     Majestic Theatre

Coronation Street, Retford, DN22 6DX 

https://majesticretford-tickets.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/4550

9-10th December Congress Theatre

Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4BP

https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/thatllbethedaydec2023

11th December               The Hawth

Hawth Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6YZ https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show

13th December  Kings Theatre

24 Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 2QJ https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day-xmas-2023/

14th December               Assembly Hall

Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BN11 1HQ https://wtm.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-3/

16th December               Gordon Craig Theatre 

Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage, SG1 1LZ https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-TBTD-crewe-2023

17th December               Bournemouth International Centre

International Centre, Exeter Road, Bournemouth, BH2 5BH

https://www.bic.co.uk/events/tbtd-christmas-show-2023#dates-and-times




