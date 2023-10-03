THAT'LL BE THE DAY Will Embark on UK Tour With Christmas Show

The tour kicks off 7th November at Wycombe Swan.
POPULAR
Fresh off the back of its acclaimed autumn tour, That’ll Be The Day is ready to get its festive show on the road, taking audiences on a sleigh ride through the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll. In this brand-new Christmas edition of the beloved hit touring production, the show’s founder Trevor Payne presents a rip-roaring celebration of pop culture from the ‘50s through to the ‘80s.
Audiences can expect a line-up of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll classics of all time, performed by an outstanding ensemble of first-class vocalists, as well as a laugh-out-loud selection of comedy’s most beloved sketches. Complete with a thrilling line up of the nation’s favourite Christmas hits, That’ll Be The Day promises the iconic show fans have come to know and love, infused with yuletide splendour that’s guaranteed to elicit holiday cheer.
Since its first performance in 1988, That’ll Be The Day has built a long-standing reputation for delivering five-star entertainment, performing to over five million audience members and playing more than 200 performances every year. Trevor and the That’ll Be The Day team are bringing this all-new, refreshed edition of the That’ll Be The Day Christmas Show to over thirty venues round the UK.
Trevor comments, Our aim with the That’ll Be The Day Christmas show is always to lift spirits and leave our audiences firmly in the mood for the festive season. We’re excited to take this new edition of the show on the road and visit so many fantastic venues across the country - the whole team works hard to deliver the highest possible quality production and keep everything fresh for our wonderful audiences who return year after year. Christmas starts right here!
That’ll Be The Day has also raised over £1 million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections.
That’ll Be The Day will open in November in High Wycombe, before visiting Shrewsbury, Kings Lynn, Dartford, Dunstable, Chatham, Swindon, Llandudno, Bradford, Leamington Spa, Peterborough, Lowestoft, Bromley, Northampton, Guildford, Tunbridge Wells, Skegness, Leicester, Cheltenham, Barnstaple, Torquay, Southend, Croydon, Weymouth, Frome, Weston-super-Mare, Stoke, Retford, Eastbourne, Crawley, Southsea, Worthing, Stevenage, and Bournemouth.
7th November Wycombe Swan
St Mary Street, High Wycombe, HP11 2XE
https://wycombeswan.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-wycombe-2023
8th November Theatre Severn
Frankwell Quay, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, SY3 8FT
https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show
9th November Corn Exchange
Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn, PE30 1JW
https://www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/theatre/whats-on/music/thatll-be-the-day/
10th November Orchard Theatre
Home Gardens, Dartford, DA1 1ED https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-dartford-2023
11th November Grove Theatre
Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4GP
https://www.grovetheatre.co.uk/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-23-i4340
12th November Central Theatre
170 High Street, Chatham, ME4 4AS
https://www.medwayticketslive.co.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show
13th November Wyvern Theatre
Theatre Square, Swindon, SN1 1QN
https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-swindon-2023
14th November Venue Cymru
The Promenade, Penrhyn Cres, Llandudno, LL30 1BB
https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/thatll-be-day-13
15th November St George’s Hall
Bridge Street, Bradford, BD1 1JT
https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-christmas
16th November Royal Spa Centre
Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV32 4HN
https://warwickdc.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173642684
17th November New Theatre
46 Broadway, Peterborough, PE1 1RS
https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/event/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-2/
18th November Marina Theatre
Marina, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH
https://www.marinatheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day-nov-2023/
19th November Churchill Theatre
High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA
https://trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-tickets
20th November Royal and Derngate
19-21 Guildhall Road, Northampton, NN1 1DP
https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-nov23/
21st November G Live
London Road, Guildford, GU1 2AA
https://glive.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-guildford
22nd November Assembly Hall
Crescent Road, Tunbridge Wells, TN1 2LU
https://www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day.html
23rd November Embassy Theatre
Grand Parade, Skegness, PE25 2UG https://embassytheatre.co.uk/shows/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show/
24th November De Montfort Hall
Granville Road, Leicester, LE1 7RU
https://www.demontforthall.co.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show/
25th November Town Hall
Imperial Square, Cheltenham, GL50 1QA https://cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day-the-christmas-show-2023/
26th November Queen’s Theatre
100 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, EX31 1SY https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/event/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show/
27th November Princess Theatre
Torbay Road, Torquay, TQ2 5EZ https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show/princess-theatre-torquay/
29th November Cliffs Pavilion
Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea, SS0 7RA
https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-southend
30th November Fairfield Halls
Park Lane, Croydon, CR0 1JD https://www.fairfield.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-23
1st December Weymouth Pavilion
Esplanade, Weymouth, DT4 8ED https://weymouthpavilion.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-3/
2nd December Memorial Theatre
Christchurch Street W, Frome, BA11 1EB https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=FMTV_MPV&orgid=54955&eventid=90408#
6th December The Playhouse
126-130 High Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1HP https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/playhouse-theatre/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-908404
7th December Victoria Hall
Bagnall Street, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, ST1 3AD https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show/victoria-hall/
8th December Majestic Theatre
Coronation Street, Retford, DN22 6DX
https://majesticretford-tickets.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/4550
9-10th December Congress Theatre
Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4BP
https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/thatllbethedaydec2023
11th December The Hawth
Hawth Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6YZ https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show
13th December Kings Theatre
24 Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 2QJ https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day-xmas-2023/
14th December Assembly Hall
Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BN11 1HQ https://wtm.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-3/
16th December Gordon Craig Theatre
Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage, SG1 1LZ https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-TBTD-crewe-2023
17th December Bournemouth International Centre
International Centre, Exeter Road, Bournemouth, BH2 5BH
https://www.bic.co.uk/events/tbtd-christmas-show-2023#dates-and-times
Videos
|William Shakespeare's Macbeth
The Barnfield Theatre (11/17-11/17)
|A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
|These Demons
Theatre503 (9/26-10/14)
|William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Brixham Theatre (11/10-11/11)
|Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
|Tess
Unit 15 Circus City Bristol (10/13-10/15)
|Kinder
Cornerstone Arts Centre (10/18-10/19)
|Kinder
Wells Maltings (10/26-10/27)
|Woodhill
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/19-10/20)
|Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You