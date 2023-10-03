THAT'LL BE THE DAY Will Embark on UK Tour With Christmas Show

Fresh off the back of its acclaimed autumn tour, That’ll Be The Day is ready to get its festive show on the road, taking audiences on a sleigh ride through the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll. In this brand-new Christmas edition of the beloved hit touring production, the show’s founder Trevor Payne presents a rip-roaring celebration of pop culture from the ‘50s through to the ‘80s.

Audiences can expect a line-up of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll classics of all time, performed by an outstanding ensemble of first-class vocalists, as well as a laugh-out-loud selection of comedy’s most beloved sketches. Complete with a thrilling line up of the nation’s favourite Christmas hits, That’ll Be The Day promises the iconic show fans have come to know and love, infused with yuletide splendour that’s guaranteed to elicit holiday cheer.

Since its first performance in 1988, That’ll Be The Day has built a long-standing reputation for delivering five-star entertainment, performing to over five million audience members and playing more than 200 performances every year. Trevor and the That’ll Be The Day team are bringing this all-new, refreshed edition of the That’ll Be The Day Christmas Show to over thirty venues round the UK.

Trevor comments, Our aim with the That’ll Be The Day Christmas show is always to lift spirits and leave our audiences firmly in the mood for the festive season. We’re excited to take this new edition of the show on the road and visit so many fantastic venues across the country - the whole team works hard to deliver the highest possible quality production and keep everything fresh for our wonderful audiences who return year after year. Christmas starts right here!

That’ll Be The Day has also raised over £1 million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections.

That’ll Be The Day will open in November in High Wycombe, before visiting Shrewsbury, Kings Lynn, Dartford, Dunstable, Chatham, Swindon, Llandudno, Bradford, Leamington Spa, Peterborough, Lowestoft, Bromley, Northampton, Guildford, Tunbridge Wells, Skegness, Leicester, Cheltenham, Barnstaple, Torquay, Southend, Croydon, Weymouth, Frome, Weston-super-Mare, Stoke, Retford, Eastbourne, Crawley, Southsea, Worthing, Stevenage, and Bournemouth.

Tour Dates

7th November Wycombe Swan

St Mary Street, High Wycombe, HP11 2XE

https://wycombeswan.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-wycombe-2023

8th November Theatre Severn

Frankwell Quay, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, SY3 8FT

https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show

9th November Corn Exchange

Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn, PE30 1JW

https://www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/theatre/whats-on/music/thatll-be-the-day/

10th November Orchard Theatre

Home Gardens, Dartford, DA1 1ED https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-dartford-2023

11th November Grove Theatre

Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4GP

https://www.grovetheatre.co.uk/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-23-i4340

12th November Central Theatre

170 High Street, Chatham, ME4 4AS

https://www.medwayticketslive.co.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show

13th November Wyvern Theatre

Theatre Square, Swindon, SN1 1QN

https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-swindon-2023

14th November Venue Cymru

The Promenade, Penrhyn Cres, Llandudno, LL30 1BB

https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/thatll-be-day-13

15th November St George’s Hall

Bridge Street, Bradford, BD1 1JT

https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-christmas

16th November Royal Spa Centre

Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV32 4HN

https://warwickdc.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173642684

17th November New Theatre

46 Broadway, Peterborough, PE1 1RS

https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/event/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-2/

18th November Marina Theatre

Marina, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH

https://www.marinatheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day-nov-2023/

19th November Churchill Theatre

High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA

https://trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-tickets

20th November Royal and Derngate

19-21 Guildhall Road, Northampton, NN1 1DP

https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-nov23/

21st November G Live

London Road, Guildford, GU1 2AA

https://glive.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-guildford

22nd November Assembly Hall

Crescent Road, Tunbridge Wells, TN1 2LU

https://www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day.html

23rd November Embassy Theatre

Grand Parade, Skegness, PE25 2UG https://embassytheatre.co.uk/shows/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show/

24th November De Montfort Hall

Granville Road, Leicester, LE1 7RU

https://www.demontforthall.co.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show/

25th November Town Hall

Imperial Square, Cheltenham, GL50 1QA https://cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day-the-christmas-show-2023/

26th November Queen’s Theatre

100 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, EX31 1SY https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/event/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show/

27th November Princess Theatre

Torbay Road, Torquay, TQ2 5EZ https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show/princess-theatre-torquay/

29th November Cliffs Pavilion

Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea, SS0 7RA

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-southend

30th November Fairfield Halls

Park Lane, Croydon, CR0 1JD https://www.fairfield.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-23

1st December Weymouth Pavilion

Esplanade, Weymouth, DT4 8ED https://weymouthpavilion.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-3/

2nd December Memorial Theatre

Christchurch Street W, Frome, BA11 1EB https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=FMTV_MPV&orgid=54955&eventid=90408#

6th December The Playhouse

126-130 High Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1HP https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/playhouse-theatre/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-908404

7th December Victoria Hall

Bagnall Street, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, ST1 3AD https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show/victoria-hall/

8th December Majestic Theatre

Coronation Street, Retford, DN22 6DX

https://majesticretford-tickets.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/4550

9-10th December Congress Theatre

Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4BP

https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/thatllbethedaydec2023

11th December The Hawth

Hawth Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6YZ https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show

13th December Kings Theatre

24 Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 2QJ https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day-xmas-2023/

14th December Assembly Hall

Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BN11 1HQ https://wtm.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-christmas-show-3/

16th December Gordon Craig Theatre

Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage, SG1 1LZ https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-TBTD-crewe-2023

17th December Bournemouth International Centre

International Centre, Exeter Road, Bournemouth, BH2 5BH

https://www.bic.co.uk/events/tbtd-christmas-show-2023#dates-and-times