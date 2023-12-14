THAT'LL BE THE DAY Will Embark on UK Tour This Spring

The spring tour continues 24th January at Anvil Arts.
That’ll Be The Day will embark on a tour across the UK this spring, completing its 38th year on the road. Founder and performer Trevor Payne continues to grace stages all around the country with his fan-favourite show that celebrates pop culture from the ‘50s through the ‘80s.
This beloved show, touring for nearly four decades, delights and thrills audiences with its blast-from-the-past performances. Performing to over five million people nationwide and playing over 200 performances yearly, this widely celebrated show has a killer lineup of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll classics of all time, performed by an extraordinary ensemble of first-class vocalists. That’ll Be The Day isn’t just a concert – it also features a laugh-out-loud selection of comedy’s most uproarious sketches. This five-star night out is certainly not one to miss.
The spring tour of this renowned production will have the same unique, time-tested formula that contributes to its promise of a delightful and nostalgic evening, with old favourites as well as exciting new additions, making it a show for both old and new fans alike. That’ll Be The Day has also raised over £1 million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections.
Trevor Payne comments, Hello everyone! I am thrilled to announce that our 2023 Christmas show was a tremendous success, enjoyed by record numbers all over the UK. Our upcoming Spring show, which is one of the best we have produced, will hit the road in late January touring until late July. Don't miss it, you'll love it!
That’ll Be The Day will open in January in Basingstoke, before visiting Chelmsford, Hoddesdon, Birmingham, Lincoln, Doncaster, Darlington, Mansfield, Buxton, Weston-Super-Mare, Hereford, Swindon, Stevenage, Epsom, Loughborough, Hull, Scunthorpe, Aldershot, Southsea, Southend, Kings Lynn, Dunstable, Chatham, Crawley, Shrewsbury, York, Peterborough, Dartford, Lowestoft, Skegness, High Wycombe, Hornchurch, New Brighton, Llandudno, Tewkesbury, Frome, Barnstaple, Basingstoke, Leamington Spa, Retford, Potters Bar, Woking, Bournemouth, Bromley, Lichfield, Leicester, Hayes, Newport, Derby, Northampton, Newark, Bury St Edmunds, Worthing, Eastbourne, Southport, Ayr, Glasgow, Glenrothes, Whitley Bay, Stockport, Cannock, Weymouth, Cardiff, Yeovil, and Torquay.
24th January Anvil Arts
Churchill Way, Basingstoke RG21 7QR
https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/whats-on/event/thatll-be-the-day
25th - 26th January Theatre Severn
Fairfield Road, Chelmsford CM1 1JG
https://www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-2024/
27th January Spotlight Theatre
High Street, Hoddesdon EN11 8BE
https://www.thespotlightvenue.com/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day/58
28th January The Alexandra
Suffolk, Queensway, Birmingham B5 4DS
https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/
30th – 31st January New Theatre Royal
Clasketgate, Lincoln LN2 1JJ
https://newtheatreroyallincoln.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873649782%20
1st – 2nd February The Cast
Waterdale, Doncaster DN1 3BU
https://www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/that-ll-be-the-day-2024/
13th – 14th February Hippodrome
Parkgate, Darlington DL1 1RR
https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/whats-on/Thatll-Be-The-Day#booking
15th February Palace Theatre
Leeming Street, Mansfield NG18 1NG https://mansfieldpalacetheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873637887
16th February Buxton Opera House
Water Street, Buxton SK17 6XN
https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day-february-2024
17th February The Playhouse
126-130 High Street, Weston-super-Mare BS23 1HP
https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/playhouse-theatre/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-953804
18th February The Courtyard
Edgar Street, Hereford HR4 9JR https://www.courtyard.org.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day/
23rd February Wyvern Theatre
Theatre Square, Swindon SN1 1QN
https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-swindon-september-2023
24th – 25th February Gordon Craig Theatre
Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ
https://www.gordon-craig.co.uk/thatll-be-the-day!-i3635
26th February The Playhouse
42 Ashley Avenue, Epsom KT18 5AL
https://www.epsomplayhouse.co.uk/shows/thatll-be-day-feb-2024
27th February Town Hall
HSBC Bank, 39-40, Market Pl, Loughborough LE11 3EB
https://www.loughboroughtownhall.co.uk/events/2024/02/27/thatll_be_the_day
28th February New Theatre
Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF
https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk/events/thatll-be-day-2024
29th February Baths Hall
Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe DN15 7RG
https://www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-24/
1st March Princes Hall
Princes Way, Aldershot GU11 1NX
https://www.princeshall.com/event/162601/thatll-be-the-day
6th March Kings Theatre
24 Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 2QJ https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whats-on/?date-from=06-03-2024
7th March Cliffs Pavilion
Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea, Westcliff-on-Sea SS0 7RA
https://southendtheatres.org.uk/online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-southend-2024
8th March Corn Exchange
Tuesday Market Place King's Lynn PE30 1JW
https://kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/theatre/whats-on/music/thatll-be-the-day-1/
9th March Grove Theatre
Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea, SS0 7RA https://www.grovetheatre.co.uk/thatll-be-the-day-2024-i4551
10th March Central Theatre
170 High St, Chatham ME4 4AS
https://www.medwayticketslive.co.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day-2024-spring-tour
13th March The Hawth
Hawth Avenue, Crawley RH10 6YZ
https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-march-2024
14th March Theatre Severn
Frankwell Quay, Frankwell, Shrewsbury SY3 8FT
https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/thatll-be-the-day-2024
15th March Grand Opera House
Clifford and Cumberland St, York YO1 9SW
https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/grand-opera-house-york/
16th March The Cresset
Rightwell E, Peterborough PE3 8DX
https://cresset.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873650030
17th March Orchard Theatre
Home Gardens, Dartford DA1 1ED
https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-dartford-march2024
23rd March Marina Theatre
Marina, Lowestoft NR32 1HH
https://www.marinatheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day-march-2024/
24th March Embassy Theatre
Grand Parade, Skegness PE25 2UG
https://embassytheatre.co.uk/shows/thatll-be-the-day/
30th March Wycombe Swan
St Mary Street, High Wycombe HP11 2XE
31st March Queen’s Theatre
Billet Lane, Hornchurch RM11 1QT
9th April Floral Pavilion
Marine Promenade, New Brighton, Wallasey CH45 2JS
https://www.floralpavilion.com/whats-on/music/
10th April Venue Cymru
The Promenade, Penrhyn Cres, Llandudno LL30 1BB
https://venuecymru.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173648279/events
11th – 12th April Roses Theatre
Sun Street, Tewkesbury GL20 5NX
https://www.rosestheatre.org/events/tbtd
13th April Memorial Theatre
Christchurch Street W, Frome BA11 1EB
https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=FMTV_MPV&orgid=54955&eventid=94587#
14th April Queens Theatre
100 Boutport Street, Barnstaple EX31 1SY
https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/event/thatll-be-the-day-2/
17th April Anvil Arts
Churchill Way, Basingstoke RG21 7QR
18th April Royal Spa Centre
Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4HN
https://warwickdc.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173648015
19th April Majestic Theatre
Coronation Street, Retford DN22 6DX
https://majesticretford-tickets.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173627215
20th April Wyllyotts Theatre
Wyllyotts Place, Potters Bar EN6 2HZ
https://wyllyottstheatre.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-2/
21st April New Victoria Theatre
The Ambassadors, The Peacocks Centre, Woking GU21 6GQ
https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/new-victoria-theatre/
28th April Pavilion Theatre
Westover Road, Bournemouth BH1 2BU
https://www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-2024
29th April Churchill Theatre
High Street, Bromley BR1 1HA
https://trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley/en-GB/event/music/thatll-be-the-day-tickets
30th April – 1st May Garrick Theatre
Castle Dyke, Lichfield WS13 6HR
https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com/whats-on/all-shows/thatll-be-the-day/3253
2nd May De Monfort Hall
Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU
https://www.demontforthall.co.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day/
3rd May Beck Theatre
Grange Road, Hayes UB3 2UE
https://becktheatre.org.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-hayes-may2024
4th May The Riverfront
Kingsway, Newport NP20 1HG
https://newportlive.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173631913
5th May Derby Arena
Royal Way, Derby DE24 8JB
https://www.derbyarena.co.uk/events-and-corporate/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day2/
6th May Royal & Derngate
19-21 Guildhall Road, Northampton NN1 1DP
8th May Palace Theatre
Appleton Gate, Newark NG24 1JY
https://www.palacenewark.com/whats-on/instances/thatll-be-the-day.php
9th May The Apex
Charter Square St, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 3FD
https://www.theapex.co.uk/whats-on/details.cfm?id=836947&ins=1216790
10th May Pavilion Theatre
Marine Parade, Worthing BN11 3PX
https://wtm.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-5/
11th May Congress Theatre
Carlisle Road, Eastbourne BN21 4BP
https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/thatllbedaymay2024
14th May The Atkinson
Lord Street, Southport PR8 1DB
https://www.theatkinson.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day/
15th - 16th May The Gaiety
Carrick Street, Ayr KA7 1NU
https://thegaiety.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day/
17th May Pavilion Theatre
121 Renfield Street, Glasgow G2 3AX
https://www.paviliontheatre.co.uk/shows/thatll-be-the-day-2024/
18th May Rothes Hall
Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes KY7 5NX
https://www.onfife.com/event/thatll-be-the-day-r65/
19th May The Playhouse
Marine Avenue, Whitley Bay NE26 1LZ
https://www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk/events/that-ll-be-the-day-2024/
20th May The Plaza
Mersey Square, Stockport SK1 1SP
https://stockportplaza.co.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-6/
21st May Prince of Wales Theatre
Church Street, Cannock WS11 1DE
https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Walsall/The-Prince-Of-Wales-Theatre/Thatll-Be-The-Day/36492196/?hasNewTicketBox=1
25th May Pavilion Theatre
Weymouth Pavilion, Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED
https://weymouthpavilion.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day-4/
26th May New Theatre
Park Place, Cardiff CF10 3LN
https://newtheatrecardiff.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-cardiff-may2024
12th July Westlands Entertainment Venue
Westbourne Close, Yeovil BA20 2DD
https://www.westlandsyeovil.co.uk/whats-on/music/thatll-be-the-day-july-2024/9338
26th July Princess Theatre
Torbay Road, Torquay TQ2 5EZ
https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/princess-theatre-torquay/
