THAT'LL BE THE DAY Will Embark on UK Tour This Spring

That’ll Be The Day will embark on a tour across the UK this spring, completing its 38th year on the road. Founder and performer Trevor Payne continues to grace stages all around the country with his fan-favourite show that celebrates pop culture from the ‘50s through the ‘80s.

This beloved show, touring for nearly four decades, delights and thrills audiences with its blast-from-the-past performances. Performing to over five million people nationwide and playing over 200 performances yearly, this widely celebrated show has a killer lineup of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll classics of all time, performed by an extraordinary ensemble of first-class vocalists. That’ll Be The Day isn’t just a concert – it also features a laugh-out-loud selection of comedy’s most uproarious sketches. This five-star night out is certainly not one to miss.

The spring tour of this renowned production will have the same unique, time-tested formula that contributes to its promise of a delightful and nostalgic evening, with old favourites as well as exciting new additions, making it a show for both old and new fans alike. That’ll Be The Day has also raised over £1 million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections.

Trevor Payne comments, Hello everyone! I am thrilled to announce that our 2023 Christmas show was a tremendous success, enjoyed by record numbers all over the UK. Our upcoming Spring show, which is one of the best we have produced, will hit the road in late January touring until late July. Don't miss it, you'll love it!

That’ll Be The Day will open in January in Basingstoke, before visiting Chelmsford, Hoddesdon, Birmingham, Lincoln, Doncaster, Darlington, Mansfield, Buxton, Weston-Super-Mare, Hereford, Swindon, Stevenage, Epsom, Loughborough, Hull, Scunthorpe, Aldershot, Southsea, Southend, Kings Lynn, Dunstable, Chatham, Crawley, Shrewsbury, York, Peterborough, Dartford, Lowestoft, Skegness, High Wycombe, Hornchurch, New Brighton, Llandudno, Tewkesbury, Frome, Barnstaple, Basingstoke, Leamington Spa, Retford, Potters Bar, Woking, Bournemouth, Bromley, Lichfield, Leicester, Hayes, Newport, Derby, Northampton, Newark, Bury St Edmunds, Worthing, Eastbourne, Southport, Ayr, Glasgow, Glenrothes, Whitley Bay, Stockport, Cannock, Weymouth, Cardiff, Yeovil, and Torquay.

