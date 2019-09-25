Swingtime In The Gardens Returns in 2020

A nostalgic family music festival is coming back with a flourish next year by offering children's workshops and camping facilities in addition to a first class line up of vintage performers.

Swingtime In The Gardens will return to the beautiful estate of Ragley Hall in Warwickshire on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th June 2020, following the success of this year's one day event. Tickets are now on sale and The Magic of Miller and Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists The Jive Aces are among the 15 acts set to wow the crowds over two stages.

Festival Director Antonio Socci, who'll be performing with his swing band, commented: "We've responded to the very positive feedback we received about this year's festival by extending our next event over the weekend and offering camping so that everyone can make the most of the fantastic entertainment on offer. We're keen to give children the chance of gaining some valuable experience so they can take part in singing and dancing workshops and even perform on the big stages. The festival offers a rare opportunity for families to escape together and enjoy this wonderful music from the past."

The vintage, jive and swing acts performing live at next year's Swingtime In The Gardens will be revealed over the coming months, but organisers are keen to hear from new artists who would also like to take to the stage. As well as world class performances, the festival will feature vintage trade stalls, fairground rides, street food, raffles and workshops for all ages and abilities.

Swingtime In The Gardens 2020 will help raise money for the Acorn Children's Hospice and The Not Forgotten Association. The festival will conclude early on the Sunday evening with a special Sunset Ceremony which will see The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, Warwickshire and local Army Cadets emulating the flag lowering and bugle calls performed at British military bases across the world.

The dedicated campsite in the grounds of Ragley Hall will open at 4pm on Friday 5th June, with live entertainment on offer that evening. Performances and workshops will run between 10:30am and 10:30pm on Saturday 6th June, and from 10:30am to 6pm on Sunday 7th June. Ragley Hall itself will also be open for festival goers to visit.

A range of corporate sponsorship packages are available to businesses who wish to support Swingtime In The Gardens 2020.

For more information about the festival and to book Early Bird tickets, please visit www.swingtimeinthegardens.com.





