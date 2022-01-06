Swindon Theatres Recruits New Ushers

Have you ever wondered what it takes to run all your favourite shows at your local theatre? Well, now is your chance to find out!

Swindon Theatres are looking for enthusiastic new volunteer ushers to join their friendly front-of-house teams at the Wyvern Theatre and Swindon Arts Centre and they want to hear from you.

Volunteering is your chance to experience the secret side of theatre, all while enjoying some amazing shows and making new friends. Having celebrated the Wyvern's 50th birthday in September 2021, the coming year promises to bring a spectacular programme of live events to Swindon. From David Walliams' brilliant Billionaire Boy in February to the iconic Rocky Horror Show in March, through to the West-End smash-hit SIX The Musical in October, there is a wonderful variety of shows to get involved with. For a full list of upcoming shows, visit www.swindontheatres.co.uk

Whether you're looking for a way to get out and meet new, likeminded people, or you're searching for the perfect way to improve your confidence and customer service skills to enhance your CV, the benefits of volunteering are truly endless.

Current Swindon Theatres usher, Nessa Denman, said: "Ushering for Swindon Theatres is a highly rewarding experience. Volunteering is an ideal opportunity for me to support the wider community and utilise my skills, as a valued member of an amazing team."

To download an application form, visit www.swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/volunteers or contact Kate Seager (Assistant Guest Experience Manager) by emailing kseager@wyverntheatre.org.uk for further details.