Surrey's Annual Guildford Fringe Festival Will Return in June

Surrey audiences can look forward to the welcome return of Guildford Fringe Festival from Friday 24 June until Saturday 16 July 2022, with a packed programme of more than 100 live performance and arts events now on sale: http://guildfordfringefestival.com/.

The 2022 Festival programme is as follows (Free Fringe events are marked with a *):

Comedy: Gag House Comedy Superstars (Laura Lexx, Flo and Joan, Tom Lucy, Dave Fulton), 2 Mouthed Men (Daniel Stanger-Cornwell, James Hawley), Michael Akadiri, Kyle D Evans*, Strangers & Exiles, Sasha Ellen, Robyn Perkins, Nathan Cassidy, Stokes & Summers, Jack Campbell, Russell Arathoon, Alex Hylton, Joe Wells, Alex Lacey, Rob Kemp, Scott McPherson, Jack Barry, Alistair Barrie, Simon Brodkin, Will Preston, Bright Club, Eryn Tett, Katie Pritchard, Nick Hall, The Improlectuals, Sounds Proper Comedy, James Dowdeswell, Juliette Burton, Pauly F Taylor, Jack Hester, Juliet Meyers, Ali Woods, Dane Baptiste, Glenn Moore, Sallyann Fellowes, Cerys Bradley, Tom Mayhew, Richard Stott, Martian Geeses, No Mad Actors, Alice Fraser, Lew Fitz.

Theatre: Pinocchio Gets Wood - the Summer Adult Panto (Guildford Fringe Theatre Company), The Magic Hatters Walking Tour (Kelly Robinson and Steve McShane), Grimm's Sweary Tales (PuppeTails), Ode to Joyce (Apollo Theatre Company), Sex is Another Language - the life, lusts and loves of Elizabeth Taylor (Creaction), A Double Bill from PPA (Performance Preparation Academy), Second Summer of Love (Pants on Fire), Much Ado About Nothing (Immersion Theatre), The Minotaur (All Greek To me).

Live Music: Surrey Fringe Singers*, Opera on the Balcony*, Gary Jerry: The Piano Man*, Schubert: Journey of love, life and song (Fraser Harrington), Café de Swing, Rock Choir LIVE, Anthony Fort's Guildford Songbook, Sing-A-Longa Pub Quiz, Mister Meredith, Rob Johnston.

Cabaret: Burley Bottomless Brunch, Tickled Pink, Griffin & Jones, Laurie Black, Amber Topaz, Drag Bottomless Brunch, The Lock-in Cabaret.

Other events: poet Robert Garnham, Tanieth Kerr, Guildford Arts Summer Exhibition*, writing workshop with Paul Kerensa, Movie & A Meal series - Moulin Rouge!, Belfast, Minamata.

This year's festival venues include Clandon Wood Nature Reserve, Guildford High Street, Holy Trinity Church, St Mary's Church, The Fallen Angel, The Guildhall, The Keep Pub, The Mill Studio at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, The Star Inn and Zero Carbon Guildford.

Set up by Managing Director Nick Wyschna in 2013, Guildford's largest independent multi-arts festival which Nick runs with his wife Charlotte Wyschna, is an open-access celebration featuring theatre, comedy, poetry, music, visual arts, family-friendly shows, talks and free events.

Nick Wyschna said: "We are back! I can't tell you how excited Charlotte and I are at the prospect of a 'normal' Fringe Festival this year. It's clearly not just us who are excited about getting back to live events as the artists and producers have flooded in and we have a jam-packed programme of entertainment for you to enjoy. We have been away for a while but our values are still the same, we want the arts to be accessible for everyone that wants to enjoy them. With this in mind I am very pleased to say that we have several free events during the Fringe and we have kept the average ticket price at around £9. We hope this means you'll be able to come out and have some fun with us."

Visit GuildfordFringeFestival.com for the full line-up and to book tickets. The Box Office phone number is 01483 361101. During the Festival, the Fringe Team will be at The Star Inn, Quarry Street, 7 days a week, from 6-7pm, where they will run a Box Office for all Festival events and be happy to have a chat.