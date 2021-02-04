Studio 3 Arts Celebrates LGBT History Month in February

Studio 3 Arts is celebrating LGBT History Month in February with Be & Do an arts-led LGBTQIA+ group where Studio 3 Arts will be hosting several special events in a relaxed, supportive and fun atmosphere that gives people a chance to connect with others. Thursday 18 February, 7pm - Spoken, Not Stirred LGBTQIA+ poetry open mic night, with featured artist Antonia Jade King who is a Barbican Young Poet, her debut piece of work 'She Too Is a Sailor' is out now. She has performed at Love Supreme festival and Rallying Cry at Battersea Arts Centre. Saturday 27 February, 7.30pm - A Queer Night Out (But In) celebrates LGBT+ History Month with a gorgeous line-up of live online performances from one-person cabaret troupe Rhys's Pieces, acclaimed drag king Christian Adore, poet Chris White and the queen of balls Fatt Butcher (see photo), with a very camp and naughty Disco Bingo.

There will also be fun and entertainment on Thursday 25 February where Be & Do hosts an extra special social meeting for the LGBTQIA+ community on Zoom, hosted by Matty May and Grace Duggan.

All FREE at 7.30pm online via Zoom. Register at www.studio3arts.org.uk/