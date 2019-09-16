Strictly's Ian And Vincent Dance Their Way Into St Helens In Spring 2020

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Ian Waite and Vincent Simone left fans intrigued when they announced their unlikely partnership last year..

However, after the roaring success of their first tour together in 2019 with 5-star-rated show The Ballroom Boys, they are back with a brand new show and heading to St Helens Theatre Royal with new production Act Two in Spring 2020.

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone bring Act Two to St Helens Theatre Royal on Monday 23 March 2020.

Act Two will follow on from Waite and Simone's first offering as a dancing duo, with more old-fashioned variety - dance, comedy and song!

Ian explained: "Myself and Vince joined up for the 2019 tour because we wanted to do something completely different to all the other Strictly tours. We never imagined that it would be so popular, the audiences loved it, which is amazing! So we thought, why not do it again?"

Having both been part of the hit BBC show for a number of years, with their partners including Zoe Ball, Penny Lancaster, Rachel Stevens and Louisa Lytton, they are still very much involved with the smash-hit TV series. Ian is a regular on It Takes Two with his Waite's Warm-Up section, while Vincent choreographs the Argentine Tango routines that are seen on the main show.

The fabulous Strictly Come Dancing stars promise another wonderful evening, with beautiful costumes, gorgeous lighting and world-class routines. If you enjoyed The Ballroom Boys, then make sure you don't miss the hilarious dancing duo with Act Two.

Limited VIP meet and greet tickets are available.

Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan added: "The reviews from the previous tour speak for themselves, we can't wait to welcome Ian and Vincent to our stage for what is sure to be a great evening."

For more information, please visit: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com





