Helena Bonham Carter Will Serve as the Voice of The Narrator For Punchdrunk's New Show VIOLA'S ROOM

Punchdrunk has announced Helena Bonham Carter as the narrator for the world premiere of new production, Viola's Room, at the company's home in Woolwich this May for a limited run. The narration is pre-recorded and audiences will be guided by Helena's voice, scripted by Daisy Johnson, through headphones.

Helena Bonham Carter said: ‘Having long been a fan of Punchdrunk, when Felix (Barrett) shared the concept of Viola's Room with me, I was captivated. How could I resist a gothic fairytale interpreted through Daisy Johnson's febrile pen, layered with Punchdrunk's incomparable sensory craft and magic? It's an honour to be narrating this truly unique experience.'

Punchdrunk Artistic Director Felix Barrett said: ‘It was a pinch me moment hearing Helena bring Daisy's words to life. What an icon - and what a truly mesmerising enchantment she brings to Viola's Room. I'm beyond thrilled to offer our audiences the chance to have Helena Bonham Carter whisper in their ear and delicately, deviously steward them through our dreamworld.'

BAFTA winning actor Helena Bonham Carter is famously known for her roles in The King's Speech and The Wings of the Dove – both of which she was Academy Award nominated. Recognised for her iconic roles in Harry Potter as Bellatrix Lestrange, Princess Margaret in Netflix's The Crown, and Cinderella's Fairy Godmother, Helena holds an extensive list of credits and awards for her incredible acting career.

Helena has gained a Golden Globe nomination and won an Evening Standard British Film Award for Best Actress for her performance as Mrs. Lovett in Tim Burton's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Her musical triumphs can also be seen in Les Misérables and Tim Burton's Corpse Bride in which she played the lead, Emily.

She can currently be seen in One Life as Babi Winton, Enola Holmes and the titular role in ITV's Nolly – a three-part drama written by award winning writer Russell T Davies that follows 80s soap star Noele Gorden. She has also voiced the documentary released alongside the programme called The Real Nolly which gives further insight into her life. As a voice artist, Helena sparks life into any character with such a distinguishable and energetic voice with further credits including The House, Wallace & Gromit, family favourite The Gruffalo, and most recently, the voice of Wise House in the AppleTV+ adaptation of The Velveteen Rabbit.

In Viola's Room, barefoot, and wearing headphones, small groups of up to six at a time feel their way through a maze-like installation as an unseen narrator guides them on a sensory journey to reveal a story of innocence lost and obsession unleashed.

Written by Booker Prize-shortlisted Daisy Johnson, Viola's Room reimagines Barry Pain's classic gothic mystery The Moon-Slave for a new audience. It distils two decades of Punchdrunk's immersive practice into an intimate, linear, audio-driven adventure that promises to suffuse the dreams of those who dare to follow the light.

Felix Barrett also said: ‘When The Burnt City closed, our laboratory opened, and Woolwich became Punchdrunk's home to experiment, play and develop - allowing us to prototype long held dreams and new ideas. Our ambition over the coming years is to open our doors as never before, offering audiences a chance to experience the evolution of these ideas from limited runs to larger-scale works. It's with great excitement that we prepare to welcome audiences to the first project in a new era of Punchdrunk shows, Viola's Room - an uncharted landscape - a moonlit fever dream.'

The production is conceived, directed and designed by Artistic Director Felix Barrett, with co-direction by Associate Director Hector Harkness (One Night, Long Ago; The Third Day) and design by Casey Jay Andrews, who was part of the design team on The Burnt City. Working with Punchdrunk for the first time are Lighting Designer Simon Wilkinson (Disney's Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Vanishing Point's Metamorphosis), and Sound Designer Gareth Fry (Complicité's The Encounter; V&A's David Bowie Is, Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser and Diva exhibitions).

Viola's Room will take place at Punchdrunk's home at One Cartridge Place, Woolwich.