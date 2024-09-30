Stratford East Will Host Free Open Day as Part of 140th Anniversary Celebrations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stratford East has announced that it will open up the whole theatre to the public on Saturday 26th October 2024 to host a special day packed full of completely free entertainment, workshops and talks from top industry professionals, arts and crafts, facepainting, theatre tours and many other exciting activities suitable for all ages.

Workshops include: BSL in Theatre with Deaf actress Caroline Parker; Improvisation Games and Scenes with Lizzie Winkler (Showstoppers, Free Association); Comedy for Kids by Hilarity Academy; Stage Combat from Fight It Out; and Lighting Design with Rob Pell-Walpole, Stratford East’s Head of Lighting.

Q&A Talks from Jonathan Harvey (Writer, Beautiful Thing), Nadia Fall (Artistic Director), Stewart J. Charlesworth (Designer) and more.

Heritage tours: A journey behind the scenes at Stratford East to discover the rich history of our much-treasured theatre and an opportunity to see our newly unveiled archive which has received a significant makeover.

Plus activities throughout the day including facepainting, Disco Loco, Arts and Crafts from Delyth Taylor, a chance to be a part of Stratford East’s 140th Anniversary celebratory short films, live music from Max Runham and patties from Island Vibez Kitchen.

Artistic Director, Nadia Fall, said: “We’re beyond thrilled to open the doors of our cherished Stratford East as we celebrate 140 years of history, creativity, and community. This open day is a chance to take a look behind the scenes of a theatre that has stood proudly in the heart of East London for over a century. We are a theatre for everyone, and this day is all about welcoming both new and familiar faces to experience the magic of how theatre is made. From talks and workshops to food and entertainment, there’s something for everyone—and the best part is, it’s all free!”

Visitors are welcome to simply arrive on the day but are advised to book in advance for some free activities where capacity is limited.

To book, visit: www.stratfordeast.com/news/open-day-sat-26-oct-2024

This open day has been made possible thanks to the generosity of the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

