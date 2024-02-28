Storyhouse Unveils Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre Lineup For 2024

Storyhouse has revealed its summer lineup for Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre. This year's programme will also include street food delights, refreshing drinks, and a vibrant bar scene, creating an immersive experience that goes beyond the stage.

Kicking off the theatre season, audiences will be treated to a brand new adaptation of The Gangs of New York, based on the book by Herbert Asbury, of the stories from the wicked and notorious Five Points neighbourhood in lower Manhattan.

Crafted by the award-winning writer Kieran Lynn and brought to life by director John Young, known for his acclaimed productions Merry Wives of Windsor (2021) and Romeo and Juliet (2023), this bold reinterpretation promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and dynamic performances. It runs 19 July – 31 August.

Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre audiences can look forward to an hilarious staging of Oscar Wilde's timeless classic, The Importance of Being Earnest (9 August – 1 September). This beloved comedy of manners promises to enchant theatergoers with its wit, charm, and enduring humour directed by Natasha Rickman (Little Women 2022).

For families seeking a magical experience, Storyhouse presents The Wonderful Wizard of Oz walkabout theatre experience between 27 July – 22 August, offering an immersive journey into the enchanting world of Dorothy, Toto, and their friends. Alex McGonagall will direct.

The production design is by Elizabeth Wright.

Moonlight Flicks, Storyhouse's open-air cinema, has been a beloved summer tradition in Chester since 2012, enchanting audiences at the Roman Garden and, more recently, at Chester Cathedral. However, this summer, Storyhouse is moving all their outdoor cinematic experiences to Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre, promising a fresh and exhilarating atmosphere for film enthusiasts to enjoy their favourite movies under the stars including Barbie, Anyone But You, Wonka, Dirty Dancing, Pulp Fiction and more.

There will also be comedy and murder mystery nights, live music, arts and crafts and storytelling for young families.

Furthermore, escape the hustle and bustle of the city and unwind at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre as the site will be transformed into a vibrant destination, with a range of delicious refreshments available including drinks, woodfired pizza, and BBQ fare, making it the ultimate summer hotspot for relaxation and entertainment.

Suzie Henderson, Creative Director at Storyhouse said, "We're absolutely thrilled to present our summer lineup for Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre. With an eclectic mix of performances and events, we're eager to welcome audiences back to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of live entertainment against the picturesque backdrop of Grosvenor Park. At GPOAT, we're known for our distinct storytelling style, blending live music, heartfelt emotions, with comic relief to create unforgettable experiences. This summer, our bar and food offerings will be bigger and better than ever, catering to both theatergoers and those simply seeking a relaxing summer vibe in our beautiful outdoor setting. It's truly a highlight of our year, and the entire team at Storyhouse is thrilled to share this exciting news with our beloved community. Get ready to fall in love with GPOAT all over again! We are.”

On the GPOAT shows Head of Producing at Storyhouse, Helen Redcliffe said, "We're thrilled to be bringing classic writing back to GPOAT this summer with Oscar Wilde's comedy The Importance of Being Earnest, we know our GPOAT comedy fans will love this show, it will be raucous, joyful, over the top and laugh out loud funny! We're pairing this with brand new writing in The Gangs of New York, which we've created after the success of The Great Gatsby last summer, were our audiences were thrilled by an epic, emotional, daring story of an American Dream. Meanwhile The Wonderful Wizard of Oz will be our delightful family show perfect for families whose kids want to get up close to the storytelling and characters! We're also really, really excited that we have captioning for every show, making the open air theatre more accessible.

It's going to be a summer of drama, music, love, betrayal, surprises and of course joy – all staged under starry evening skies or balmy afternoon sunshine – just gorgeous! "

Kate Mylchreest, Director of Development at Storyhouse said, "We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from our partner MBNA, which has been crucial in bringing Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre to life for the past 4 summers. Their commitment aligns perfectly with our charity's mission to provide enriching cultural experiences for the community here in Chester. We are excited to offer a diverse lineup of performances and events, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the magic of live entertainment against the picturesque backdrop of Grosvenor Park."

Tickets for Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre's are on sale now to Storyhouse Members from £18, with general sale Friday 1 March promising a season of unforgettable experiences and cherished memories for all. Don't miss out on the opportunity to be part of this summer's hottest destination for entertainment.