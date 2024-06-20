Storyhouse Celebrates Summer With A Special Street Food Weekend In Grosvenor Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Storyhouse will present a series of performances and events in Grosvenor Park this summer – and the spectacular season starts with a special street food weekend next month.

In the Park: Street Food Weekend takes place on Saturday, 14 July and Sunday, 15 July from noon to 6pm on both days, and visitors at the free event can expect a range of delicious bites and refreshing alcoholic and soft drinks.

A joyous culinary celebration of Chester’s food and drink scene, it will bring together some of the city’s favourite eateries in one mouthwatering weekend.

They include Porta Chester which will be offering tasty tapas treats, handcrafted pastries from the artisan Kookaburra Bakehouse, the freshest catch from the surfing chef at The Sandbar Seafood Shack, and Chows Food Truck serving its full range of signature dishes.

The Kitchen at Storyhouse will also join the fun in the park where it will be offering a host of tastebud-tingling takeaway options from its popular Hunter Street menu.

And the brilliant Paysan will be on hand in the open air with a special pop-up wine bar, while everything from Storyhouse’s own specially-brewed craft ale to frozen margaritas – and plenty of soft drink options – will be on offer in a huge festival tepee bar.

In The Park: Street Food Weekend marks the start of two months of festival fun at Grosvenor Park which includes captivating theatre, cinema under the stars, live music, comedy gigs, storytelling for families, arts and crafts and much more.

The Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre programme opens on 19 July with a gripping and bold new adaptation of The Gangs of New York, written by playwright Keiran Lynn and based on Herbert Asbury’s iconic book of the same name.

New York’s notorious Five Points neighbourhood will be brought thrillingly to life on the Grosvenor Park stage in a tale of love, revenge and ambition. The production is directed by John Young who has previously directed Romeo and Juliet and The Merry Wives of Windsor in the park.

Audiences can also enjoy a sparkling and witty new production of Oscar Wilde’s masterly comedy of manners The Importance of Being Earnest, directed by Natasha Rickman (Little Women in 2022) and which runs from 9 August to 1 September.

And families can journey into the world of Dorothy, Toto and their friends in an enchanting walkabout theatre experience of The Wizard of Oz, directed by Alex McGonagall. The unique adventure show is in the park from 27 July to 22 August.

This year the hugely popular Moonlight Flicks will also be moving to the park where film fans can enjoy watching movie magic under the stars. The programme of 10 specially picked films runs from 13 July to 26 August and includes The Greatest Showman, Grease, Pulp Fiction, Barbie and Wonka.

The Grosvenor Park season also includes live music, comedy, family activity days, Murder Mystery nights, fresh wood fired pizzas and a fully stocked bar.

Storyhouse Operations Director Oliver Hill says: “It’s great to be partnering with some of Chester’s best restaurants and bars to launch the 2024 Grosvenor Park season with this fantastic new Street Food Weekend. It’s a celebration, and an ideal opportunity for people of all ages to come together and enjoy some delicious food and drink in this beautiful historic park.

“And with the prospect of our thrilling new production of The Gangs of New York and the spirited comedy of The Importance of Being Earnest entertaining audiences in the open-air theatre, plus a brilliant family-friendly trip to Oz - and the sunshine finally arriving, it should be the start of quite a summer.”

