Steps Musical HERE & NOW Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

UK pop band Steps have announced that their official musical HERE & NOW, which has been wowing audiences in Birmingham for the last few weeks, will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour from August 2025 through to May 2026.
HERE & NOW began previews at The Alexandra, Birmingham on Saturday 9 November and will finish it’s run on Saturday 30 November 2024. The musical was The Alexandra’s fastest selling on-sale in history, which saw 50% capacity sold within 24 hours.
Featuring Steps’ most beloved hit songs, HERE & NOW is produced by the band and ROYO with Pete Waterman and Fascination Management with an original book by Shaun Kitchener and is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh and choreographed by Olivier Award winning Matt Cole. Casting for the UK and Ireland tour is to be announced.
Welcome to seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it's Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone's dancing in the aisles. But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a 'happy ever after'? Or does love have other plans in store…
Steps (Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins’, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee) are the UK’s most successful mixed sex pop group of all time, with 14 top five singles, 4 number one albums, 22 million record sales, 500 million streams & 11 sold-out national arena tours under their belts. The band’s hits include #1 singles Tragedy/Heartbeat and Stomp, the gold certified One For Sorrow & Better Best Forgotten, the silver certified 5,6,7,8, Last Thing On My Mind, Love’s Got A Hold Of My Heart, Chain Reaction, all of which will feature in the musical alongside many more.
Steps’ 2017 comeback tour sold out all 300,000 tickets, making it one of the biggest pop tours of the year. The band have since continued to release new music including two further iTunes #1 singles, the Sia-penned What The Future Holds in 2020 and the Michelle Visage duet Heartbreak In This City in 2022. In 2022 Steps celebrated their 25th anniversary with a headline summer tour and released the #1 album Platinum Collection which means they join ABBA, Rolling Stones and Stereophonics as the only groups in UK history to score #1 albums in four consecutive decades.
Musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Matt Spencer-Smith, set design is by Tom Rogers, costume design is by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Adam Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Sam Cox, casting by Will Burton for Grindrod Burton Casting, Music Technology by Phij Adams with Production Management by Setting Line.
29 – 30 August 2025
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
On sale 20 November
2 – 13 September 2025
Manchester Opera House
On sale 20 November
16 – 20 September 2025
Glasgow Kings Theatre
On sale 20 November
23 September – 4 October 2025
Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre
On sale 29 November
7 – 11 October 2025
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
On sale 22 November
14 – 19 October 2025
Woking New Victoria Theatre
On sale 20 November
21 – 26 October 2025
Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre
On sale 26 November
28 October – 2 November 2025
Newcastle Theatre Royal
On sale soon
4 – 9 November 2025
London New Wimbledon Theatre
On sale 20 November
11 – 16 November 2025
Nottingham Theatre Royal
On sale 29 November
18 – 22 November 2025
Sheffield Lyceum
On sale soon
25 – 29 November 2025
Liverpool Empire Theatre
On sale 20 November
2 – 13 December 2025
Theatre Royal Brighton
On sale 20 November
15 – 28 December 2025
Stockton Globe
On sale 20 November
20 – 24 January 2026
Southampton Mayflower Theatre
On sale 29 November
27 – 31 January 2026
Belfast Grand Opera House
On sale soon
3 – 7 February 2026
Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre
On sale 6 December
10 – 15 February 2026
York Grand Opera House
On sale 20 November
17 – 22 February 2026
Oxford New Theatre
On sale 20 November
24 February – 1 March 2026
Edinburgh Playhouse
On sale 20 November
10 – 15 March 2026
Wolverhampton Grand
On sale 22 November
24 – 28 March 2026
Theatre Royal Plymouth
On sale soon
31 March – 4 April 2026
Milton Keynes Theatre
On sale 20 November
8 – 12 April 2026
Blackpool Opera House
On sale soon
14 – 19 April 2026
Norwich Theatre Royal
On sale soon
21 – 26 April 2026
Hull New Theatre
On sale 22 November
28 April – 3 May 2026
Leicester Curve
On sale soon
5 – 10 May 2026
Leeds Grand Theatre
On sale 6 December
