Steps Musical HERE & NOW Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



UK pop band Steps have announced that their official musical HERE & NOW, which has been wowing audiences in Birmingham for the last few weeks, will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour from August 2025 through to May 2026.

HERE & NOW began previews at The Alexandra, Birmingham on Saturday 9 November and will finish it’s run on Saturday 30 November 2024. The musical was The Alexandra’s fastest selling on-sale in history, which saw 50% capacity sold within 24 hours.

Featuring Steps’ most beloved hit songs, HERE & NOW is produced by the band and ROYO with Pete Waterman and Fascination Management with an original book by Shaun Kitchener and is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh and choreographed by Olivier Award winning Matt Cole. Casting for the UK and Ireland tour is to be announced.

Welcome to seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it's Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone's dancing in the aisles. But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a 'happy ever after'? Or does love have other plans in store…

Steps (Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins’, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee) are the UK’s most successful mixed sex pop group of all time, with 14 top five singles, 4 number one albums, 22 million record sales, 500 million streams & 11 sold-out national arena tours under their belts. The band’s hits include #1 singles Tragedy/Heartbeat and Stomp, the gold certified One For Sorrow & Better Best Forgotten, the silver certified 5,6,7,8, Last Thing On My Mind, Love’s Got A Hold Of My Heart, Chain Reaction, all of which will feature in the musical alongside many more.

Steps’ 2017 comeback tour sold out all 300,000 tickets, making it one of the biggest pop tours of the year. The band have since continued to release new music including two further iTunes #1 singles, the Sia-penned What The Future Holds in 2020 and the Michelle Visage duet Heartbreak In This City in 2022. In 2022 Steps celebrated their 25th anniversary with a headline summer tour and released the #1 album Platinum Collection which means they join ABBA, Rolling Stones and Stereophonics as the only groups in UK history to score #1 albums in four consecutive decades.

Musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Matt Spencer-Smith, set design is by Tom Rogers, costume design is by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Adam Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Sam Cox, casting by Will Burton for Grindrod Burton Casting, Music Technology by Phij Adams with Production Management by Setting Line.

Tour Dates

29 – 30 August 2025

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

On sale 20 November

2 – 13 September 2025

Manchester Opera House

On sale 20 November

16 – 20 September 2025

Glasgow Kings Theatre

On sale 20 November

23 September – 4 October 2025

Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre

On sale 29 November

7 – 11 October 2025

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

On sale 22 November

14 – 19 October 2025

Woking New Victoria Theatre

On sale 20 November

21 – 26 October 2025

Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre

On sale 26 November

28 October – 2 November 2025

Newcastle Theatre Royal

On sale soon

4 – 9 November 2025

London New Wimbledon Theatre

On sale 20 November

11 – 16 November 2025

Nottingham Theatre Royal

On sale 29 November

18 – 22 November 2025

Sheffield Lyceum

On sale soon

25 – 29 November 2025

Liverpool Empire Theatre

On sale 20 November

2 – 13 December 2025

Theatre Royal Brighton

On sale 20 November

15 – 28 December 2025

Stockton Globe

On sale 20 November

20 – 24 January 2026

Southampton Mayflower Theatre

On sale 29 November

27 – 31 January 2026

Belfast Grand Opera House

On sale soon

3 – 7 February 2026

Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

On sale 6 December

10 – 15 February 2026

York Grand Opera House

On sale 20 November

17 – 22 February 2026

Oxford New Theatre

On sale 20 November

24 February – 1 March 2026

Edinburgh Playhouse

On sale 20 November

10 – 15 March 2026

Wolverhampton Grand

On sale 22 November

24 – 28 March 2026

Theatre Royal Plymouth

On sale soon

31 March – 4 April 2026

Milton Keynes Theatre

On sale 20 November

8 – 12 April 2026

Blackpool Opera House

On sale soon

14 – 19 April 2026

Norwich Theatre Royal

On sale soon

21 – 26 April 2026

Hull New Theatre

On sale 22 November

28 April – 3 May 2026

Leicester Curve

On sale soon

5 – 10 May 2026

Leeds Grand Theatre

On sale 6 December

Comments