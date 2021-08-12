Soho Theatre Presents Jasmine Lee-Jones's CURIOUS

Soho Theatre's world premiere production of curious, written and performed by the award-winning Jasmine Lee-Jones, opens 16 September - 16 October. Press nights on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 September with BSL interpreted, audio-described and captioned performances Saturday 25 September, Monday 4 and Wednesday 6 October respectively.

curious is Lee-Jones' second play following her critically-acclaimed seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner (Royal Court), for which she won the Evening Standard Award 2019 and Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright. Set against the sprawling backdrop of urban London across centuries, curious is a frank, funny and moving excavation of the lives of two actresses who are young, Black, queer and trying to find out who they are.

Jasmine Lee-Jones, curious playwright and performer said: 'To me, curious is a deeply personal story of excavation past and present. Words can't express how excited I am to be sharing it with Soho audiences in the coming months.

I was still at drama school when I first shared the play with an audience nearly three years ago. I always sensed the show needed a second life and as such it feels like an immense privilege to be putting it out into the world again. After debuting as a writer with my first play seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner in 2019, it feels super exciting to be coming to this production as a performer too.'

Directed by Anna Himali Howard (Inside, Orange Tree Theatre and I Wanna Be Yours, Paines Plough/Bush Theatre), Soho Theatre's production brings together a hugely talented creative team including Co-Set and Costume Designers Camilla Clarke (La Traviata, Nevill Holt Opera, and La bohème, ENO: Drive & Live) and Rosie Elnile (Prayer, Gate Theatre and [Blank], Donmar Warehouse), Sound Designer Xana (...cake, Theatre Peckham and Fairview, Young Vic), Composer Dominique Le Gendre (Richard II, Shakespeare's Globe, and Waris Hussain's Sixth Happiness) Assistant Director and Dramaturg Myah Jeffers (Hope Project, Clean Break Theatre and Really Real Teenz, The Yard Theatre), Production Manager Seb Cannings (The Last Five Years, Southwark Playhouse and The Entertainer, UK Tour) and Producer Ameena Hamid (Death Drop, Garrick Theatre and Shedding a Skin, Soho Theatre)

David Luff, Soho Theatre's Creative Director, said: 'Jasmine is a phenomenal talent and her writing is extraordinary: sophistication, wit, guile and power.

I'm so delighted that Soho Theatre is producing curious this autumn and we're so excited to support her stage debut as a performer.

We're also thrilled to welcome a fresh, new creative team to Dean Street, with multiple creatives making their Soho Theatre debuts.'

Tickets: https://sohotheatre.com/shows/curious/