Shoreditch Town Hall Closes Until April 14

Article Pixel Mar. 18, 2020  

Shoreditch Town Hall will be temporarily closing its building to the public as of 9pm on Tuesday 17 March until Tuesday 14 April at the earliest, to ensure the health and safety of audiences, staff, hirers and the artists. This closure will result in the following show cancellations:

· Harry Clayton-Wright's Sex Education (17-27 March)

· The Wardrobe Ensemble's The Last of the Pelican Daughters (23-27 March)

· Daniel Bye & Boff Whalley's These Hills Are Ours (31 March - 3 April)

· Table Manners with Jessie Ware (31 March - 2 April)

· The Great Shoreditch Easter Egg Hunt (11 April)

· Concerts with The Fiber Pianist (19 March) and Hackney Singers (28 March)

The company will be contacting all affected people, companies and organisations over the coming days. Shoreditch Town Hall will continue running, albeit remotely. As a non-regularly funded independent charity, the company asks that you bear with us during this unprecedented time of great uncertainty.

Please check the website and social media channels for updates on this fast moving situation, as Shoreditch Town Hall will be closely monitoring Government guidance and updates over the coming weeks.




