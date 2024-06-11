Pentabus Reveals Cast For SEEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pentabus has revealed its cast for Seen, a new production from Pentabus Young Writers, including Matthew Bulgo, recently seen alongside Michael Sheen in Nye at The National Theatre, Wales Millenium Centre, and at cinemas as part of National Theatre Live.

The cast also features Saroja-Lily Ratnavel, recently Benvolio in Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare's Globe, Meg Lewis, an Off West End Award 2023 nominee for their role in The Blue House, Iwan Bond, whose recent stage credits include Cymbeline for the Royal Shakespeare Company and My Mad Mum at Hereford Courtyard, Jo Mousley, recently in Slung Low's The Gifting, which closed Leeds 2023 City of Culture, and Anna Critchlow, who recently toured A Midsummer Night's Dream around the US with Actors From The London Stage.

Seen is eight plays by Pentabus Local Young Writers, Pentabus' flagship emerging writers programme, now celebrating over a decade of supporting rural new writers and launching careers in the arts, performed at Pentabus' new home, Ludlow Assembly Rooms, on 14th and 15th June as part of the Ludlow Fringe.

The plays are:

Alien by Tom Price

Breaking and Entering by Verity Best

Breeding by Lorien Tear

Cheddar Man by Eva Sinclair

Fission by Ellie Bibby

I (Don't) Know How to Love by Harry Gould

Training Days by Claire Watts

Intruder by Nia Powell



Pentabus is proud of these young writers, and recent graduate writing credits include BBC Radio 4, Bristol Old Vic, VAULT festival, BBC One, and a full stage commission from Pentabus.

Seen is Pentabus' first live show since moving to their new home at Ludlow Assembly Rooms, where they will also perform Make Good, a new musical telling the story of the Post Office Horizon scandal, later in the year.

Seen has been developed with the professional support of Young Writers Course Tutor Katie Elin-Salt and outgoing Head of Engagement Andrew Sterry, who departs Pentabus after 7 years. Seen is a funny, honest and vibrant celebration of diverse voices, exploring their unique perspectives on the world.

Performances are on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 June at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 & £5. Free tickets are available for under 25s.

Creative team:

Naeem Hayat - Director

Andrew Sterry - Director

Fenna de Jonge - Designer

Florence Hand - Sound Designer

Jen Roxburgh - Lighting Design & Production Manager

Sarah Follon - Stage Manager

Commenting on the announcement, Pentabus Local Young Writer Tom Price said, "I am extremely grateful for this extraordinary opportunity to be involved in the Local Writers Group with Pentabus. The rigorous tutoring sessions and redrafting processes have helped me to elevate my playwriting craft to a much higher standard. A big thank you to all the incredible writers and tutors that I've had the pleasure to get to know throughout this process."

Young Writer Lorien Tear also commented, "It's been great for us all to have the opportunity to create and write pieces that mean so much to us, but then to have them produced and staged is almost unheard of so it's a really exciting thing to be involved in. I cannot wait to watch all the pieces be brought to life and I'm really excited to see what the future holds for all the new voices and creatives involved."

Comments