Legacy Of The Commonwealth Games On Dalmarnock At The Heart Of New Exhibition by Chris Leslie

In July, Strange Field's six-month long artist residency with local Photographer Chris Leslie culminates in a major multimedia exhibition, examining the changes in Dalmarnock over the past ten years and coinciding with the 10 year anniversary of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Since January this year, the project has revisited the work and people that Chris engaged with between 2007-2014 to document the story of Dalmarnock and impact of the 2014 Commonwealth Games on local residents, buildings, and the wider community.

BAFTA Scotland New Talent award-winning photographer and filmmaker Chris Leslie is widely acknowledged as the most consistent chronicler of the city's recent history. In 2007, Chris began a 10-year long-term multimedia project ‘Disappearing Glasgow' which documents an era of spectacular change in Glasgow through photography and video, examining the changes he saw as a local resident and the impact it was having on the lives of his community.

Disappearing Glasgow, was spread far and wide, being featured in a BBC documentary, a book, and entering the Glasgow Life collection, placing Dalmarnock and its community at the centre of a national conversation.

A well-known face in the area, Leslie has been and is holding Oral Archive sessions with groups, alongside more informal conversational and photographic visits with residents to document the changes that have been made to Dalmarnock as part of his Strange Field residency. He will be discussing the exhibition with Dalmarnock residents he met a decade ago, aiming to amplify the voices of the members of the community.

The histories collated and curated by Leslie in these sessions will be presented on a large scale as a collection of photography, film, audio and print at Strange Field's French Street venue, opening to the public on Friday 5th July, with an opening event on Thursday 4th July between 6-9pm.

On Saturday 6th July, there will be an artist talk with Leslie at 3pm, followed by a community panel discussion chaired by Glasgow School of Art's Professor Johnny Rodger, with speakers including architect Malcom Fraser, and local resident and community activist John McGregor.

This community focused project is very important to local arts charity Strange Field, particularly exploring the area it calls home and in which it is committed to providing artistic support, facilities, and opportunities for all.

Chris Leslie said: “The Dalmarnock I photographed over 16 years ago is almost unrecognizable today. The area's physical transformation has been comprehensive and clearly visible to everyone. However, the lingering question has always concerned the Legacy of the Games and its true impact on the residents of Dalmarnock. This exhibition aims to provide a platform for the residents to voice their thoughts on the legacy and to explore what the next 10 years might hold.”

Jenny Tipton, Programme Director for Strange Field, said: “Having worked with Chris Leslie in his residency with us over the past months, we can't wait to see the result of a decade's worth of work with Dalmarnock residents past and present following 2014's Commonwealth Games. It will be a real event by and for the community, which is at the core of what we do, and we couldn't be happier to have Chris on this journey with us.”

Beyond the Games is open to the public from Friday 5 July until Sunday 28 August and is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and William Grant Foundation.

