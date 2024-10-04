Shakespeare North Playhouse and Edge Hill University Will Collaborate

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare North Playhouse has announced Edge Hill University as the first major higher education partnership for the theatre, which opened in 2022. This groundbreaking new collaboration promises to drive social impact and foster place-based change by bringing together the strengths of both organisations.

“The alignment of our shared values—community, empowerment, inclusivity, excellence, and access to opportunity— enables this collaboration to have a profound and lasting effect. Together, we are poised to not only nurture talent and enhance employability for young people, but also to ignite new research, innovation, and cultural initiatives that will strengthen communities and create real change," said Laura Collier, Creative Director of Shakespeare North Playhouse.

The new partnership aims to:

develop and deliver inspirational cultural experiences with access to all;

provide opportunities for learning, education and skills development;

support the health and wellbeing needs of the community;

contribute to the shaping of a vibrant, cultural and well-connected community;

support a stronger local economy.

Edge Hill University Pro Vice-Chancellor Liam Owens said: “We are proud to be embarking on this new partnership with Shakespeare North Playhouse. We want to demonstrate how higher education and cultural institutions can collaborate to generate real social change through improved wellbeing, enhanced employability and community cohesion.

“We are looking forward to exploring new opportunities for research and knowledge exchange, and, importantly, for improving the skills and employability of our students.”

With a shared vision of using culture and creativity to benefit society, Edge Hill University's intellectually stimulating and inclusive environment, underpinned by a strong sense of community, aligns perfectly with Shakespeare North Playhouse's commitment to delivering high-quality, ambitious arts and cultural experiences. Over the initial three-year partnership, both organisations will explore innovative opportunities for their sectors, the region, and wider communities.

Evonne Bixter, Head of Engagement at Shakespeare North, added: "We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Edge Hill University to form meaningful and lasting connections with their students and specialists. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity to create evidence-based research that highlights the immense value of creativity in education. Together, we are opening doors to new opportunities, promoting lifelong learning, and fostering cultural expression."

During the first year, the partnership will focus on sharing creative learning practices and exploring their measurable impact. Students from Edge Hill will benefit from a range of hands-on experiences through placements, live briefs, and employability initiatives. Additionally, the partnership will deliver a series of co-designed workshops in local schools, aimed at inspiring young people through creativity and learning.

Dr Helen O'Keeffe, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Education, added: “We are delighted that the Faculty of Education's relationship with Shakespeare North Playhouse has led to this Higher Education Partnership with Edge Hill.

“Our faculty vision of ‘working creatively with others to enhance life chances' resonates so closely with Shakespeare North's social objectives. Together, I hope we can continue to work creatively for the benefit of our students, partner schools, colleges and local communities, exploring how children, young people and their families can access creative activity, such as theatre and performance, to boost their aspirations, broaden their experiences and improve their mental health and wellbeing.”

The partnership is built on shared values: Shakespeare North Playhouse, with its mission to provide accessible, world-class cultural experiences, and Edge Hill University, with its ethos of inclusivity and empowerment, are uniquely positioned to deliver initiatives that will make a real difference to society.

Through the power of storytelling, creativity and learning, this partnership will directly contribute to the wellbeing of the region. Both institutions are committed to enhancing the employability of young people by equipping them with vital skills for the future. The partnership will offer hands-on opportunities, from student placements to the development of creative solutions for real-world challenges, bridging the gap between education and employment. In addition to this, workshops delivered in local schools will inspire a new generation to engage with culture in ways that support both personal and professional development.

