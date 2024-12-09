Shakespeare North Playhouse To Host An Evening With Christine Tremarco In Conversation With Stephen Graham

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare North Playhouse has announced the latest instalment of their “An Evening With...” series will see Liverpool legend joined in conversation with award-winning fim and TV actor Stephen Graham OBE. This will be held at the Shakespeare North Playhouse on Tuesday 17 December 2024.

Christine Tremarco, hailing from Kirkby, began her journey as an actor while attending The Chiltern Stage School, when she landed a role at 14 in the acclaimed and controversial true-story drama “The Leaving of Liverpool”. Since then, her career has flourished for over 34 years. Christine, known as a versatile actor, has worked with some of the most respected people in the industry. Her recent credits include Adolescence, The Gathering, Little Boy Blue, The Responder, Face, Priest, Swallow, Faith, Kidnapped, to name a few.

Stephen Graham, hailing from Kirkby, shot to fame following his critically acclaimed performance in the 2007 BAFTA Best British Film winner This Is England, before going on to star in Line of Duty, The Irishman, Peaky Blinders, Pirates of the Caribbean and more.

Christine and Stephen have also recently joined forces in Adolescence, an upcoming four-part Netflix television series from Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, directed by Philip Barantini.

