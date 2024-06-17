Sedos Will Present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sedos will present You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown at the Bridewell Theatre from 9-13 July 2024.



With charm, wit and heart, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang.



Based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, the musical follows Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts bunch as they explore life’s great questions while they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.



Charlie Brown, who has never been able to keep a kite in the air, wonders what it takes to be a ‘good man’ as he sees Schroeder’s passion for Beethoven, Lucy’s psychiatrist booth, Linus’ complex about his blanket, Sally’s new philosophy and Snoopy’s ace flying ability. With the help of his friends, Charlie Brown comes to realise what makes them all truly happy.



Director Mark Siddall said: “It has been a real pleasure to work on this production of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown for Sedos. The cast have really enjoyed channeling their inner child (or dog) to bring these iconic characters to life.



“The show transforms the classic four-panel Peanuts comic strips into a hilarious and heartwarming musical. It’s quick-fire and colourful, with fantastic songs for all the family to enjoy. You are sure to leave the theatre with a smile on your face!”



The show originally premiered off-Broadway in 1967, running for over 1500 performances. An acclaimed revival, with additional songs by Andrew Lippa, opened on Broadway in 1999 and won two Tony awards.



Sedos has been the resident theatre company at the Bridewell Theatre since 2012.

