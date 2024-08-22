Seann Walsh, Chris Harper and Aden Gillett Will Star in Yasmina Reza's ART

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning comedian Seann Walsh, Chris Harper (Call the Midwife, Coronation Street) and Aden Gillett (The Crown, The House of Elliot) will star in a brand-new production of Yasmina Reza's fiendishly clever and hilariously funny play ART, directed by Iqbal Khan (East is East, National Theatre and Othello, RSC), coming to the Belgrade Theatre as part of a UK tour, between Tuesday 15 – Saturday 19 October, with a press performance on Tuesday 15 October at 7.30pm.

This multi-award winning play (winner of Best Comedy at the Olivier Awards, Tony Awards and Moliere Awards), presented by Joshua Beaumont and Original Theatre, is a razor sharp exploration of art, love and friendship that will stay with you long after the curtain falls.

A seemingly simple purchase of contemporary art - an all-white painting – ignites a hilarious debate amongst three close friends. What begins as a light-hearted discussion about art quickly descends into a riotous exploration of the blurred lines between art and reality.

The Creative Team is Director Iqbal Khan, Set and Lighting Designer Ciaran Bagnall, Composer and Sound Designer Max Pappenheim, Associate Director Olivia Millar-Ross, Production Manager Brian Watson, Costume Supervisor Nancy Surman and Props Supervisor Katie Balmforth.

For tour information and venue booking links, visit: http://www.artthecomedy.co.uk

