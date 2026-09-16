Scott Alan Will Perform October Concert Series at Crazy Coqs
West End favorites and rising stars will perform selections from Alan's albums Dreaming Wide Awake and Keys.
Internationally renowned theatre composer and songwriter Scott Alan will return to the Crazy Coqs stage this October for an exclusive four-show concert series, bringing together an extraordinary lineup of West End favorites and rising stars to celebrate his celebrated musical catalogue.
Known for emotionally charged, deeply personal anthems featured in his albums Dreaming Wide Awakeand Keys, Alan will host two back-to-back evenings of intimate, powerhouse performances spanning four distinct programs.
Performance Schedule & Lineup:
Saturday, October 11 at 5:00 PM: Rob Houchen (Les Misérables, South Pacific), featuring special guests Lauren Drew (Six, Legally Blonde) and Jack Sherran.
Saturday, October 11 at 7:30 PM: Jenna Lee James (We Will Rock You, Cats), featuring special guests Norman Bowman (Momma Mia, 42nd Street) and Hollie Swain.
Sunday, October 12 at 6:30 PM: Jodie Steele (Heathers, Wicked), featuring special guests Ross Harmon (Wicked, Taboo) and Ella Sutton.
Sunday, October 12 at 8:45 PM: Olivier Award nominee Cedric Neal (Guys and Dolls, Back to the Future), featuring special guests Dujonna Gift (Hamilton, Two Strangers) and Billy Thomson.
Each unique performance will showcase Alan's signature blend of contemporary musical theatre, vulnerability, and soaring vocals, reimagining fan favorites alongside rarely heard selections.
Due to limited seating per engagement, early booking is strongly advised.
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