Scott Alan Will Perform October Concert Series at Crazy Coqs

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Internationally renowned theatre composer and songwriter Scott Alan will return to the Crazy Coqs stage this October for an exclusive four-show concert series, bringing together an extraordinary lineup of West End favorites and rising stars to celebrate his celebrated musical catalogue.

Known for emotionally charged, deeply personal anthems featured in his albums Dreaming Wide Awakeand Keys, Alan will host two back-to-back evenings of intimate, powerhouse performances spanning four distinct programs.

Performance Schedule & Lineup:

Saturday, October 11 at 5:00 PM: Rob Houchen (Les Misérables, South Pacific), featuring special guests Lauren Drew (Six, Legally Blonde) and Jack Sherran.

Saturday, October 11 at 7:30 PM: Jenna Lee James (We Will Rock You, Cats), featuring special guests Norman Bowman (Momma Mia, 42nd Street) and Hollie Swain.

Sunday, October 12 at 6:30 PM: Jodie Steele (Heathers, Wicked), featuring special guests Ross Harmon (Wicked, Taboo) and Ella Sutton.

Sunday, October 12 at 8:45 PM: Olivier Award nominee Cedric Neal (Guys and Dolls, Back to the Future), featuring special guests Dujonna Gift (Hamilton, Two Strangers) and Billy Thomson.

Each unique performance will showcase Alan's signature blend of contemporary musical theatre, vulnerability, and soaring vocals, reimagining fan favorites alongside rarely heard selections.

Due to limited seating per engagement, early booking is strongly advised.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 43 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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