Video: MY ROYAL LIFE Tour Preview Released by ATG Ahead of UK Dates

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





MY ROYAL LIFE: AN AUDIENCE WITH LUCY WORSLEY is being promoted by ATG through a new video posted to the ATG YouTube channel, giving ticket buyers a glimpse of the touring stage show ahead of its UK dates. The clip, titled 'My Royal Life: An Audience with Lucy Worsley | UK Tour | ATG Tickets,' serves as a promotional preview tied directly to ticket sales through ATG's website.

The show centers on historian Lucy Worsley. AN AUDIENCE WITH LUCY WORSLEY brings her to a live stage format, positioning the evening as a chance for audiences to hear directly from Worsley on royal history subject matter.

The production is touring UK venues under ATG's banner, with tickets available through the ATG Tickets website.

Worsley has recently drawn attention for other historical projects, including a PBS documentary series. As reported by BroadwayWorld, Lucy Worsley Investigates: THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION is set to premiere on PBS in April 2026, examining events surrounding the founding of the United States from a British perspective.

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...