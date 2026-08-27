Video: Inside Rehearsals For THE CHILDREN at Lyric Hammersmith

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Lyric Hammersmith has posted a sneak peek from inside the rehearsal room for THE CHILDREN, offering audiences an early look at the staging process ahead of the play's opening this September. The short clip gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the cast working through Lucy Kirkwood's drama in the lead-up to previews.

THE CHILDREN follows Hazel and Robin, a couple who have survived a catastrophe and are now living on the edge of a radiation exclusion zone. As described in the theatre's own materials, Hazel still practises her yoga and Robin keeps busy brewing parsnip wine, small rituals the pair cling to in an effort to maintain a sense of normality. That fragile routine is disrupted when their old friend Rose arrives unexpectedly at their door, setting the play's central drama in motion.

The production marks the 10th anniversary of Kirkwood's play and is running at Lyric Hammersmith beginning 02 September, with tickets available from £10. The staging brings together Meera Syal, Declan Conlon and Kerry Fox, as previously announced by the theatre, and is directed by artistic director Rachel O'Riordan.

More detail on the production can be found in Lyric Hammersmith's earlier video, in which O'Riordan discusses the 10th anniversary staging of THE CHILDREN ahead of its autumn run at the west London venue.

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