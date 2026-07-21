THE SHOWS WE USED TO KNOW to Welcome Jenna Augen at The Crazy Coqs

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. Sign Up

Robert Hazle's 'The Shows We Used To Know' will return the Crazy Coqs on August 2nd with special guest, UK Theatre Award-winner, Jenna Augen (Leopoldstadt, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery) alongside regular cast members Helena Northcote (recently in West End LIVE) and Joe Morose (currently in CHAT NOIR).

The unique series celebrates over 100 years of forgotten favourites and fabulous flops in the West End and is the brainchild of performer and musical director Robert Hazle:

Hazle said, "There are so many wonderful songs from smash hit shows we're never likely to see again so we dust them off and bring them back to life with the best singers alongside songs from recent shows that just didn't manage to stick around."

As well iconic British songwriters, the latest edition will include a nod to Broadway ones too. He said, "Jenna and I first bonded over old musicals, so I can't wait for her to share her American perspective and sing some of her favourite songs from Broadway shows, including one that flopped in the West End and one that never made it at all..."

Augen will also 'star' in a brand new mini-musical written by Hazle & Northcote based on audience suggestions from the last show.

The Shows We Used To Know recently marked its residency's 1st anniversary at The Crazy Coqs. Beginning as Hazle's solo show, its regular cast now also includes Wendy Carr (The Sound of Music) and Jade-May Alkema (Grease). Previous guests include Finlay McKillop (Trainspotting The Musical) and the cast of Grab Me A Gondola (Guildford School of Acting).

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming