Video: A SLOW FIRE Audio Introduction Released for Jermyn Street Theatre Run
The recording offers an accessible way for audiences to prepare before attending the performance.
A SLOW FIRE, the play currently running at Jermyn Street Theatre, is the subject of a new audio introduction shared on the theatre's YouTube channel. The recording, produced as part of a Glass Mask Theatre production, is designed to give audiences an accessible overview of the show ahead of attending a performance.
A Slow Fire is Simon Stephens' new play, receiving its UK premiere at Jermyn Street Theatre following an earlier run at Glass Mask Theatre in Dublin. Glass Mask Theatre's Artistic Director Rex Ryan directs Ross Gaynor (Ashton), Fionn Ó Loingsigh (Presley) and Ian Toner (Reece), who reprise their roles from the Dublin production. Years after the apocalypse, Ashton and Reese survive in a bunker on the edge of an imagined world, in a post-apocalyptic tale of hope and survival.
The audio introduction service was provided by Matthew Jarman of Bad Princess Productions, with photography for the production credited to Alex Brenner.
More on the current run, including cast details, is available in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of A SLOW FIRE now playing at Jermyn Street Theatre.
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