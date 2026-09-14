WHEN THE BLACKBIRD SINGS to Premiere at Schwarzman Centre

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The Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities in collaboration with Creation Theatre have announced the World Premiere of When The Blackbird Sings, a brand new site-specific play written by Natty Mark Samuels (The Encyclopedia of Rootical Folklore, Finding The Spindleberry), Helen Eastman (Bicycle Boy) and Afsaneh Gray (The Border, Octopus) and directed by Erica Whyman (Hamnet, Ben and Imo) that takes audiences through the city of Oxford. The production runs from 23 September - 11 October with press performances on Friday 25 September.

A reimagining of pivotal moments in the city's history and the lives of its residents, When The Blackbird Sings blends fact and fiction as audiences board a bus taking them back to the 8th Century and forwards on through to the 21st.

Erica has been collaborating creatively with residents from Blackbird and Greater Leys for three years and this promenade production is inspired by the Windrush generation who came to live in Oxford in the 1950s and 1960s. Informed by both academics and residents, When The Blackbird Sings unearths forgotten stories of sanctuary and protest and is a celebration of people who, against considerable odds, made Oxford their home, and of anyone who has ever stood up for what they believe.

This is the story of Paulette, who was born in Jamaica, crossed an ocean to expand her horizons and now, in 1966, she is determined to change the world. She hopes you will come along for the ride.

Join us in Blackbird Leys for a glorious odyssey through the city of Oxford. Audiences will meet remarkable pioneers, passionate changemakers, a patron saint and fellow humans simply trying to survive. Audiences will hop aboard a bus to travel back to the 8th Century and forward to the 21st on a quest to find ancestors, from the founders of Oxfam to the first African-American Rhodes Scholar, on whose shoulders Paulette can stand. The journey ends at the new Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities, with truth in our mouths and hope in our hearts.

Erica Whyman, Director said “It is an honour to be trusted with such powerful and often ignored stories. To make theatre which shifts the way we think about a place and about each other feels like important work in a world in which divisions run ever deeper. To make a show that partly happens on a moving bus is also enormous fun! Collaborating with these brilliant writers, and an ingenious creative team has embodied what this show is really about - what is possible when we truly stand together”.

Afsaneh Gray, co-writer said: “Working on such an ambitious and big-hearted show has been a joy. Oxford is a fascinating city with so many interesting and hidden histories. It's been a real privilege to learn more about the city I grew up in, and to bring those stories to life through new and reimagined characters. Natty, Helen and Erica are amazing collaborators, and the cast are extraordinary - there's nothing they can't do!”

Charlyne Francis, who portrays Paulette in the show, said: “The character of Paulette is inspired by the amazing stories of women in the Leys, Oxford and the Windrush generation. She is the heart of the show, and I am really excited to be working with Natty and Erica to bring her to life.”

Rosie Kelly, Senior Producer for the Cultural Programme at the Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities, said: “This production is the culmination of an extraordinary three years of creative collaboration between the Blackbird and Greater Leys community, Erica Whyman and the Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities. We are thrilled to see this work continue through When The Blackbird Sings, bringing the remarkable stories of Oxford's people and history to audiences across the city.”

The full cast includes Ella Afghani, Joseph Akubeze, Alex Ansdell, Lydia Danistan, Charlyne Francis, Tim Harker and Eloise Sheffield. Alongside the professional company, a chorus of volunteers from the community will perform the roles of suffragettes and nurses, helping bring the story to life and lending a personal, highly local perspective to the show.

Where the Blackbirds Sing is written by Natty Mark Samuels, Helen Eastman and Afsaneh Gray. The creative team also includes Helen Eastman (Co-Director) and Pippa Hill (Dramaturgy).

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