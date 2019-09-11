Salisbury Playhouse Announces Casting For This Year's Pantomime

Salisbury Playhouse has announced casting for ROBIN HOOD, which runs in the Main House from Saturday 30 November until Sunday 12 January 2020 and is already Salisbury's fastest selling pantomime.

Robin Hood will be played by West End star Giovanni Spano (X Factor, ITV; Bat Out of Hell The Musical; Footloose; Rip It Up The 70s) while Nurse Nora Virus, this year's pantomime dame, will be played by Adrian Grove (The Night Before Christmas, Salisbury Playhouse; Follies, National Theatre).

Maid Marian will be played by Alice Stokoe (Sister Act UK tour, Mamma Mia!) while the Sheriff of Nottingham will be played by Greg Barnett (The Duchess of Malfi, RSC; Fantastic Mr Fox, UK tour). Bernadette Bangura (finalist All Together Now, BBC; Jesus Christ Superstar, London's Barbican) will play Consuela, the Sheriff's Spanish housekeeper.

The cast is completed by Leonard Cook (The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery) as Friar Tuck; Lauren Azania AJ King-Yombo as Allan A'Dale; and Shane Gibb and Amber Sylvia Edwards in ensemble roles.

Robin and his merry band of men (and women) will set out on a fantastic adventure at Salisbury Playhouse this Christmas. With all the elements of a traditional pantomime including comedy, dance, audience participation, fantastic sets and familiar songs, it's the perfect seasonal treat for all ages.

Robin Hood is produced by Wiltshire Creative and written by Andrew Pollard, writer of previous hit Playhouse pantomimes Beauty and the Beast, Jack and the Beanstalk, Aladdin and Cinderella. Gareth Machin (The Night Before Christmas, Her Naked Skin, Moonfleet all Salisbury Playhouse) will direct.

Set and costume design is by James Button (Beauty and the Beast and Relatively Speaking - both Salisbury Playhouse), choreography is by Nicky Griffiths (Beauty and the Beast, Jack and the Beanstalk - both Salisbury Playhouse), sound is by Michael Scott (Relatively Speaking, Salisbury Playhouse) and lighting is by Nic Farman (Billionaire Boy, UK Tour).

Sales for last year's pantomime Beauty and the Beast were record-breaking so early booking is advised.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked by calling Ticket Sales on 01722 320333 or by visiting www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk.





