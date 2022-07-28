Sad Girl Summer : A Pop Cabaret Comes to the Phoenix Arts Club Next Month

The Cast has been announced for 'Sad Girl Summer: A Pop Cabaret' at the Phoenix Arts Club on Sunday 7th August at 4.30pm.

"Sad Girl Summer" is a cabaret featuring the songs of main pop girlies like Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Ray, Ariana Grande and many more...with stunning renditions of the songs you know and love performed by West End Singers. An evening with divas, devotion and despair, what more could you want!

Joining the line-up is Eliza Waters (Heathers), Esme Laudat (Hairspray, Legally Blonde), Danny Michaels (Wicked, Violet), Laura Bird (We Will Rock You), Jade Johnson (Book of Mormon), Charlie Weldon (54 Below), Brady Isaacs Pearce, Claire Learie (Our House), Sinead Davies, Aisa Nerva-Culley, Darcy James, Tianna Mai, Carmen Law (Bird Brigade), Anneka Needham, Olivia Bloom (Alex Young & Friends) and Ashley Stott (The Grumble Cat).

Doors open at 4pm and the show will start at 4:30pm, tickets are available on the Phoenix Arts Club website.