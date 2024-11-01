SUNSET BLVD: THE ALBUM Hits #1 on UK Complications Chart

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following last week’s opening of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s SUNSET BLVD. on Broadway, SUNSET BLVD: The Album (released through The Other Songs label), has topped the UK’s official compilations chart today. The album is only one of three other musical theatre soundtracks to reach this pinnacle in the past decade.



This recording of the multi award-winning SUNSET BLVD., reimagined by two-time Tony Award and multiple Olivier Award winning director Jamie Lloyd, was captured live on the stage at London’s Savoy Theatre. Featuring Olivier Award winner and GRAMMY Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger, Olivier Award winner Tom Francis, Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young, and Olivier Award winner David Thaxton, SUNSET BLVD’s debut in London, won seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Nicole Scherzinger for Best Actress in a Musical and Tom Francis for Best Actor in a Musical.



Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Christopher Hampton, the album was produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jamie Lloyd, Lee McCutcheon, Adam Fisher and Alan Williams mixed in Dolby Atmos, spatial audio.



ABOUT SUNSET BLVD.

Nicole Scherzinger stars as the immortal Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated SUNSET BLVD., reimagined by visionary director Jamie Lloyd, with book and lyrics by Don Hampton and Christopher Hampton.



Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and captivating relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, SUNSET BLVD. focuses the lens on the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.



Comments