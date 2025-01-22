STALLED Producers To Donate £35,000 To Install Luxury Seating At King's Head Theatre

The producers of new musical Stalled donate £35,000 to totally transform King’s Head Theatre’s auditorium with luxury seating.

The new raked seats will be in place in February for the world premiere of the new musical about mothers, daughters and moving on, and to celebrate the theatre’s first birthday in its new home.

As Stalled starts rehearsals, the producers also announce a gala night on 18 February to raise funds for The Looking Out Foundation, founded by Grammy-winning artist Brandi Carlile.

King’s Head Theatre in Islington celebrates its first birthday home with an exciting upgrade of its auditorium with new state-of-the-art luxury raked seating. The Accolade seating is being supplied by renowned seating experts Audience Systems, whose clients include Sydney Opera House, the Royal Albert Hall and Roundhouse.

The luxury padded seats will be in place for the theatre’s next Main House production - the world premiere of the musical Stalled - thanks to a generous £35,000 donation by a foundation facilitated by the show’s producers.

The theatre is launching a fundraising campaign for the outstanding £15,000 needed which will allow the theatre to improve sightlines to its second row and add some accessibility features.

Stalled Producer Thomas Hopkins said today: “We are thrilled to support King’s Head Theatre by funding the installation of all-new seats for our upcoming musical, Stalled. The producers are dedicated to ensuring a comfortable and inviting atmosphere for every audience member. We can’t wait for everyone to relax and enjoy the show in style!"

King’s Head Theatre’s Executive Producer (Acting CEO) Sofi Berenger said: “We’re eternally grateful for this incredibly generous donation from the Stalled producers and the foundation. As we begin our second year in our new home, it’s wonderful to be able to continue to grow and improve on our audience facilities. We’ve only ever been able to make it this far thanks to the invaluable support we’ve received from the producing community and philanthropic investors, as we receive no public funding. These seats will be a game changer for our audiences, and we can’t wait for them to arrive in February ready to be enjoyed for Stalled and many more shows to come.”

As rehearsals for Stalled got underway this week, the show’s producers also announce that they will hold a gala evening on Tuesday 18 February to aid The Looking Out Foundation, founded by Grammy-winning artist Brandi Carlile. Private presales for the gala have already exceeded £6,000.

Gloria Goeres, Executive Director of the charity, said: “The Looking Out Foundation is honoured and thrilled to be the chosen recipient of funds raised through the efforts of the musical, Stalled. We celebrate this opportunity to join their efforts to continue to make music mean more and appreciate all that Stalled does to strive for inclusion, hope and forgiveness for all.”

Stalled, a new musical about mothers, daughters and moving on, will play a 6-week season from Thursday 13 February - Sunday 23 March. The show’s book & lyrics are by Liesl Wilke and music & lyrics by Andy Marsh, as well as additional music and lyrics by Kyle Puccia, and direction by Vikki Stone.

The cast is led by West End and Broadway star Lauren Ward (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Dear Evan Hansen) and Josie Benson (Kiss Me Kate, Mamma Mia!).

In a bougie ass Seattle ladies’ room, meet a frazzled mother, a neurodivergent daughter, a fierce 16-year-old poet and a terrified queer computer scientist – together navigating the ups and downs of modern life with heart and courage. With soul-stirring melodies and a rare authenticity, witness their inspiring journeys in an unforgettable celebration of these complicated, beautiful souls. Get ready to be moved. Get ready to be inspired. Get ready to be stalled!

Information about how to donate can be found here:

https://kingsheadtheatre.com/support-us/birthday-giving-campaign.