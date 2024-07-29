SPIT IN MY FACE To Be Presented At Camden People's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Queer, sexy, sentimental and sad play Spit In My Face raises Camden People's Theatre's temperature this summer for the Camden Fringe Festival 2024.

In Spit In My Face, Pierre questions monogamy while navigating his complex modern relationship with Adam. Through sex, romance, excitement, frustration, and sorrow - theory and practicality go head to head.

Sexy and sensual, sensitive and sentimental, Spit In My Face explores sex, consent, gender and the quarrel between social conventions... and moral revolution.

In this piece, Matthias Moret deals with current issues faced by the queer community. They bring a story that is often not told in the mainstream. It is a way to give visibility to modern queer voices on modern queer themes.

The play is written and performed by Matthias Moret (he/they), London based queer French actor and theatre-maker who presents here their first solo piece. It is directed by Zak Enayat, London based actor and theatre maker from Auckland, New-Zealand.

It is produced by Something Queer Productions, a young theatre production company based in London which promotes queer theatre and LGBTQIA+ storytelling.

