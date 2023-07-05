SPID Theatre's OUR STORY OF HOPE Returns This Month

The event is on 4pm Saturday July 15 at Trellick Tower Community Rooms.
POPULAR
SPID Theatre's Our Story Of Hope is touring to Trellick Tower this month.
‘Our Story of Hope’ has been securing great press as part of SPID’s Season of Social Change at the BFI, Lancaster West, Saatchi Gallery, and Bush Theatre. It tells the tale of local residents affected by Grenfell and young people uniting to champion social housing.
By popular demand it will be happening again at the iconic Trellick Tower, where press will be treated to a view from the building:
The event is on 4pm Saturday July 15 at Trellick Tower Community Rooms.
Videos
|'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
|Woodhill
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/27-7/28)
|VOCES8 & National Children's Chorus
VOCES8 & National Children's Chorus (7/12-7/12)
|The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
|Zog
Belgrade Theatre (7/26-7/30)
|Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
|Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
|La Bamba!
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
|Four Felons and a Funeral
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/13-7/15)
|'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You