SPID Theatre's OUR STORY OF HOPE Returns This Month

SPID Theatre's Our Story Of Hope is touring to Trellick Tower this month.

‘Our Story of Hope’ has been securing great press as part of SPID’s Season of Social Change at the BFI, Lancaster West, Saatchi Gallery, and Bush Theatre. It tells the tale of local residents affected by Grenfell and young people uniting to champion social housing.

By popular demand it will be happening again at the iconic Trellick Tower, where press will be treated to a view from the building:

The event is on 4pm Saturday July 15 at Trellick Tower Community Rooms.