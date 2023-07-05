SPID Theatre's OUR STORY OF HOPE Returns This Month

The event is on 4pm Saturday July 15 at Trellick Tower Community Rooms.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo 1 BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Review: ROMAN HOLIDAY, Theatre Royal Bath Photo 4 Review: ROMAN HOLIDAY, Theatre Royal Bath

SPID Theatre's OUR STORY OF HOPE Returns This Month

SPID Theatre's Our Story Of Hope is touring to Trellick Tower this month.

‘Our Story of Hope’  has been securing great press as part of SPID’s Season of Social Change at the BFI, Lancaster West, Saatchi Gallery, and Bush Theatre. It tells the tale of local residents affected by Grenfell and young people uniting to champion social housing.

By popular demand it will be happening again at the iconic Trellick Tower, where press will be treated to a view from the building:   

The event is on 4pm Saturday July 15 at Trellick Tower Community Rooms.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
2-FACES Comes to Barons Court Theatre Photo
2-FACES Comes to Barons Court Theatre

As audacious art thieves Sara and Kofi plan their most ambitious heist yet Interpol are closing in. Or are they? In this newly minted madcap comedy, the search for identity and family takes on a dubious duplicity as the pair slip seamlessly into the roles of Detectives Solomon and Kincaid to cover their tracks while navigating the murky waters of subterfuge.

2
Photos: First Look At THE 39 STEPS At The Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough Photo
Photos: First Look At THE 39 STEPS At The Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough

A revival of a hugely popular production of The 39 Steps can be seen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this summer. The show played to packed houses at the North Yorkshire theatre in 2018. The revival is a co-production with Keswick’s Theatre by the Lake. See photos of the production below!

3
From Start To Finnish In Association With Race Horse Company Presents CHEVALIER Photo
From Start To Finnish In Association With Race Horse Company Presents CHEVALIER – HOBBYHORSE CIRCUS

From Start To Finnish in association with Race Horse Company presents CHEVALIER – HOBBYHORSE CIRCUS, a charming homage to the circus horse and silent movie era at Assembly George Square Studios.

4
MZA Presents Connor Burns - VERTIGO At Edinburgh Fringe Photo
MZA Presents Connor Burns - VERTIGO At Edinburgh Fringe

MZA presents Connor Burns - VERTIGO. From one of the most exciting emerging new stars in the live stand-up scene, VERTIGO is  Connor's second solo show, featuring punchline-packed tales of ugly dogs, relationships  and the inevitable family drama. Hilarious, relatable, a bit rude in places perhaps and  always served with a brilliant delivery for proper belly laughs.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Video
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Woodhill
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/27-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# VOCES8 & National Children's Chorus
VOCES8 & National Children's Chorus (7/12-7/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zog
Belgrade Theatre (7/26-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Bamba!
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Four Felons and a Funeral
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/13-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You