SOLT & UK THEATRE React to Industrial Strategy Green Paper

Responding to the publication of the Industrial Strategy green paper, SOLT & UK Theatre Co-CEO Claire Walker said,



“We welcome the publication of the Government’s green paper on the Industrial Strategy and the inclusion of the creative industries as a key sector.



“A vibrant and dynamic part of the wider creative industries, British theatre is an economic powerhouse, generating £2.39 billion across the economy each year. It drives inbound tourism and exports productions to new global markets. For every £1 spent on a theatre ticket, £1.40 is spent in the local community, benefiting high streets, and creating high quality jobs.



“We are pleased that Government has pledged that jobs will be at the heart of the Industrial Strategy. It is vital that Government’s plans for a cohesive education and skills system are firmly linked to strategy to ensure there are robust talent pipelines in place to address skills challenges and generate inclusive growth.



“We believe that investment in our industry has a powerful role to play in kickstarting the economy. Modernising and expanding theatre buildings, as we’ve called for in our Autumn Budget submission, would enable over half of venues to provide more jobs and almost two thirds to expand their local outreach work with communities and schools.



