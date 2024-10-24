SLEEPING BEAUTY Pantomime Comes to Campus West

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Campus West has announced the return of its beloved annual pantomime, this year it’s Sleeping Beauty, crafted by the dynamic duo Jonas Cemm and Joe Sargent from JoJo Panto Scripts. Since 2021, audiences at the Hertfordshire venue—just 40 minutes from London—have been captivated by their fresh takes on classic tales.

Cemm returns as director and co-writer, while Sargent takes on the role of the charming King Wally of Welwyn. Their signature mix of humour and heart promises this year’s production will be their best yet.

Earlier this summer, the duo brought drama and intrigue to audiences with their acclaimed tour of Shaw's Mrs. Warren’s Profession at Campus West through their award-winning theatre company, SHAW2020. Gyles Brandreth, who hosted a Q&A with SHAW2020 on the London leg of the tour, raved, "What a totally dazzling company!"

Cemm and Sargent have a deep connection to the area—Bernard Shaw lived at Shaw’s Corner in nearby Ayot St Lawrence, where they performed during their summer tour. They often weave Shaw's lines into their pantomime scripts. “It’s our little nod to the local community,” says Jonas. “We hope Shavians enjoy spotting our Shaw references during the show!”

Joe adds, “We love bringing joy to our audiences. This year’s Sleeping Beauty will be packed with laughter, surprises, and delightful twists for everyone.”

James Tiplady, producer at Campus West, shares his excitement: “Having JoJo Panto Scripts back is a joy. Their creativity and talent shine through in every performance, making it a must-see for families this festive season.”

Sleeping Beauty runs from December 9th to January 5th, Starring Welwyn Garden City’s favourite panto comic, Kieran Parrott as Chester the Chester and returning stars Thomas Cove as Dame Nurse Nelly and Rowan Kitchen as Fairy Merryweather. With a score from musical director, Kris Rawlinson, choreography from Kerry Newell and lighting design by Leigh Mulpeter. it’s sure to be a magical show filled with fun and laughter!

Tickets available through the Campus West website and box office.

